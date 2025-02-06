Kieran Trippier is being courted by Galatasaray ahead of the UEFA squads deadline

Galatasaray are reportedly ‘pushing’ to land Kieran Trippier, with the Turkish window still open, but they are on a time crunch to register him for the UEFA squads deadline to help their Europa League push.

Trippier has been linked with a move away from St James’ Park often in the last couple of transfer windows. That was the case in the summer, when he had lost his place as Newcastle‘s main right-back to Tino Livramento.

To this point in the current Premier League season, Trippier has started just five Premier League games, with his tally under 600 minutes in the competition.

As a result, links regarding his exit have returned, with ESPN reporting Galatasaray ‘are pushing’ to land the Englishman.

The Turkish window remains open until February 11, but squad lists for European competitions must be submitted by midnight on February 6, so Gala would like to land Trippier by then, given they remain in the Europa League.

They could play either Manchester United or Tottenham in the next round, so want as strong a squad as possible.

It is reported that the deal to land the Newcastle man is ‘complicated’, while other options are being pursued, with Galatasaray keen to improve at both right-back and centre-back.

Could Trippier leave Newcastle?

Despite his role dwindling of late, Trippier has remained committed to Newcastle to this point, and has worn the captain’s armband again this term.

He played the full 90 minutes in the second leg of the League Cup semi-final, in which the Magpies overcame Arsenal to book their spot in the final.

With the side one game away from triumph, and Trippier having been a vital part of the journey to the club reaching finals again in recent seasons, it seems unlikely that he would leave when he’s within touching distance of lifting silverware for his club.

Given Eddie Howe had faith in him to help shut Arsenal out in the second leg, which came to fruition, it would not be a surprise if he had a role in the final and was able to help Newcastle to their first major trophy for 70 years.

Newcastle round-up: Isak danger pushed back to summer

Alexander Isak has been courted by big clubs like Arsenal of late, and though the Gunners had no chance of landing him in January, Fabrizio Romano believes they’ll be back for him in the summer.

Paul Merson has questioned whether Newcastle will be able to hold onto the Swedish superstar.

Meanwhile, interest from the Magpies remains in Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.

TEAMtalk is also aware that Nick Pope could be relegated to the bench, with Martin Dubravka possible leaving, opening up the No.1 spot for Trafford.

