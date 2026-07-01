Newcastle have agreed a fee for Bazoumana Toure before progressing to Yohan Manzambi

Newcastle United are set to raid the Bundesliga to replace Anthony Gordon and the departing Sandro Tonali, with TEAMtalk understanding deals for Bazoumana Toure and Johan Manzambi are now gathering pace – with a £40million agreement in place.

After agreeing to sell Gordon to Barcelona earlier this summer and with Sandro Tonali closing in on a £100million move to Tottenham Hotspur, the Magpies have wasted little time identifying the players they believe can help fill two enormous voids in Eddie Howe’s squad.

TEAMtalk understands Newcastle are now pushing hard to complete both signings, with the club determined not to miss out on further priority targets after a frustrating start to the transfer window.

The first is Hoffenheim winger Toure. Sources have confirmed Newcastle have agreed a £40million deal for the Ivory Coast international, who only joined the Bundesliga side from Hammarby last summer before enjoying a superb breakthrough campaign.

The 20-year-old scored five goals and provided 11 assists in his first season in Germany, attracting attention from across Europe.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have all monitored his progress, but Newcastle have moved decisively after missing out on Victor Munoz earlier in the summer.

TEAMtalk understands Toure is viewed internally as the ideal replacement for Gordon.

An inverted winger capable of playing on either flank, the Ivorian’s pace, direct running and creativity make him a natural fit for Howe’s attacking system and someone the club believe can quickly develop into one of the Premier League’s standout wide players.

While Newcastle also revisited talks with Real Betis over Abde Ezzalzouli, his asking price ultimately proved too high, prompting the club to focus their efforts on Toure instead.

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Manzambi eyed in midfield

The second major target is Freiburg midfielder Johan Manzambi.

TEAMtalk understands Newcastle have made significant progress in their pursuit of the highly-rated box-to-box midfielder, who has emerged as the club’s preferred option to replace Tonali.

The Swiss youngster, who joined Freiburg’s academy as a 17-year-old from Servette, is admired for his athleticism, energy and ability to contribute in both penalty areas, with Newcastle believing he possesses many of the qualities required to fill the gap left by the Italy international.

Club officials see Manzambi as a player capable of thriving in the Premier League while fitting seamlessly into Eddie Howe’s high-intensity midfield.

With Tonali set to complete his move to Tottenham in the coming days, Newcastle are keen to ensure his replacement is already lined up.

Sources say there is a real determination inside St James’ Park to avoid another summer of missing out on key targets.

TEAMtalk understands negotiations on both deals are progressing positively, with Newcastle hopeful of securing the Bundesliga pair as they continue rebuilding the squad following the departures of two of their biggest stars.