Newcastle vying with Liverpool over transfer of quality Premier League star

Newcastle are interested in completing a deal for Champions League winning Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic, per a report.

It was recently revealed that Liverpool were potentially interested in landing the American. It seems Chelsea may be willing to let him go due to increasing unrest at his lack of playing time.

Indeed, Pulisic has featured in just six games this season. However, the winger has missed a significant period of the season due to an ankle injury.

The American has shown glimpses of talent, but his injury history has hampered his time at Chelsea.

Despite that, a report from CalcioMercato (via Geordie Boot Boys) claims Newcastle are interested in the star.

Indeed, Pulisic’s 33 goal contributions in 83 games for Chelsea highlight his ability. What’s more, Newcastle could use some attacking talent to lift them beyond the foot of the table.

As such, it seems Pulisic would be a good signing, were he to want to move to Newcastle.

The report states that a deal would likely not be completed until the summer. What’s more, if Newcastle are relegated, it is unlikely a player of Pulisic’s calibre will move to the Championship. Especially as he is subject to interest from Premier League giants Liverpool.

Indeed, the interest from Liverpool could cause problems for Newcastle. Given the option between joining recent league winners Liverpool or relegation scrapping Newcastle, it makes little sense to move to the latter.

However, it is yet to be seen whether either side will make an offer for Pulisic. Even so, there will likely be no movement on that front in January.

Barcelona hinder Newcastle transfer hopes

New Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez looks to have hindered Newcastle hopes of landing Ousmane Dembele. Furthermore, the ‘key role’ Xavi has offered in the Barcelona side will likely keep the Frenchman from moving on.

Newcastle have been linked with Dembele for a while, who has spent a while out of the Barcelona side due to injury.

However, when Dembele returns, he is likely to be a key member of Xavi’s squad.

Indeed, this could be a big blow to Newcastle, who are hoping to land the star.

