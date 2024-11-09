Newcastle warned off making ‘terrible’ Mourinho mistake, with three-time Prem winner ‘a dinosaur’

Jose Mourinho has been described as a "terrible" prospective manager for Newcastle

Newcastle have been warned off hiring Jose Mourinho, as Andy Goldstein feels the game has “passed him by” with the boss now seen as “a dinosaur”.

The Magpies have hit new heights in the era under Saudi Public Investment Fund ownership. Their best finish was fourth, two seasons ago, confirming Champions League football for them last term.

At various times, they have been linked with three-time Premier League boss Mourinho, with his experience at managing big clubs more than what Eddie Howe has.

But the Magpies have been warned by Goldstein that giving Mourinho a job would be a bad choice, as he’s not the same manager he used to be.

“I think it’d be terrible for Newcastle [appointing Mourinho]. I think I understand why the owners would think that if you want to be a super club, you need a super manager,” Goldstein said on talkSPORT.

“But do you not think he’s a bit of a dinosaur now? I think football’s passed him by, and I just wouldn’t want a José Mourinho of now at my club, and I would imagine all Newcastle fans would feel the same.”

Mourinho wants Newcastle job

The discussion has cropped up given reports that Mourinho is eager to manage Newcastle if they move on from Howe.

It’s believed he feels he has unfinished business in England.

Indeed, though he is currently the manager of Fenerbahce, it’s said he is unhappy at being there, partially due to clashes with referees.

As such, he has asked to be kept in the loop if Newcastle consider replacing Howe at any point.

Newcastle round-up: Shearer expects big things

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has told the club they should be going after Viktor Gyokeres if they can afford him, given he is the best option up top at the moment.

The Magpies are also keen on a cut-price deal for Sevilla defender Loic Bade, who the La Liga outfit may have to sell in order to raise funds.

They face competition from Liverpool for that move.

And the signing of Jarrod Bowen could be coming at St James’ Park, as TEAMtalk understands Newcastle could pursue a move for him given they are keeping close tabs on the West Ham winger at the moment.

Mourinho’s honours in England

Mourinho’s team and personal honours with English clubs include:

Premier League – 2004/05, 2005/06, 2014/15 (all Chelsea)

League Cup – 2004/05, 2006/07, 2014/15 (Chelsea), 2016/17 (Manchester United)

FA Cup – 2006/07 (Chelsea)

Europa League – 2016/17 (Manchester United)

Community Shield – 2005/06 (Chelsea), 2016/17 (Manchester United)

World’s best club coach – 2004 (Chelsea)