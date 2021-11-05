Newcastle warned to steer clear in hijacking of ‘loose cannon’ Arsenal star

Newcastle United have been warned to steer clear of Arsenal’s Matteo Guendouzi, currently on loan at Marseille, per a report.

Guendouzi is enjoying a period away from Arsenal at the moment. The Frenchman has been a mainstay of the Marseille side this season, where he is on loan.

The midfielder has played in each of Marseille’s league games, scoring three times and assisting a further three.

Marseille have an option to buy Guendouzi at the end of the season. Furthermore, with the impressive football he has been playing, it would makes sense if the French side activated the clause.

However, it is reported that Newcastle are attempting to hinder that potential move, as they have their own interest in Guendouzi, per Foot Mercato (via The Mirror).

In any case, a report from Caught Offside states that Newcastle should steer clear of a deal for the midfielder.

This is due to his hot-headed nature, which led to his omission from Arsenal squads in previous seasons.

The report states that Guendouzi is a ‘loose cannon’. Though his competitive edge would be a plus, his falling out with Mikel Arteta showcased his suspect temperament.

Arsenal receive boost in pursuit of Torino forward Andrea Belotti Arsenal have reportedly received a boost in pursuit of Torino and Italy forward Andrea Belotti, with more updates on Noa Lang and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

As such, it is stated that it would be advisable for Newcastle not to pursue the 22-year-old.

Furthermore, it may be difficult for the Magpies to sign him anyway. Marseille are seemingly very happy with Guendouzi at the moment, and are likely to activate his option to buy.

Newcastle keen on Atletico star

Newcastle have been linked with several high quality players since their takeover.

The latest player they are reportedly interested in is Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier. Trippier of course moved to Atletico from the Premier League.

Trippier himself has previously stated he would love to move back to the Premier League at some point. As such, Newcastle could be able to complete a deal.

Trippier is out of contract in Madrid in the summer. However, Manchester United are also reportedly interested in the full-back.