Newcastle wipe Gordon, Tonali and Bruno legacies with latest announcement

Bruno Guimaraes is pushing to join Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak through the Newcastle United exit door

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Newcastle have confirmed their squad numbers list for the Premier League season including a new number for summer signing Matias Fernandez-Pardo.

The winger, signed from Lille on the final day of the transfer window for £50m, has been forced to choose a new number because his Lille squad number, 7, is already taken by Joelinton in the Newcastle squad.

Instead Fernandez-Pardo, who has also worn 26 for the Belgium national team, has chosen number 20 for the season at St James’ Park.

The number 20 shirt was previously worn by Anthony Elanga, who moved to number 19 in the latest squad number list.

He was unable to choose any number in the first eleven after incoming midfielder Nico Gonzalez took number 6 after his move from Manchester City.

To celebrate the incomings Newcastle have offered free name and number printing for anybody who buys a shirt and chooses one of the new arrivals for the week after the transfer window closed.

The number 14 shirt, previously worn by Alexander Isak, has been taken up by Sean Steur after his arrival from Ajax, while Emil Krafth’s number 17 is now worn by exciting winger Bazoumana Toure.

Sandro Tonali’s move to Spurs has freed up the number 8 and that has been taken by Aladji Bamba for the new season.

Alongside the new arrivals some existing squad members have switched numbers for the new season. Striker William Osula has taken number 10 after Anthony Gordon vacated the shirt due to his move to Barcelona.

Tino Livramento will replace Kieran Trippier as the club’s number 2, moving from the number 20 shirt that is now taken by goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek.

The full list of squad numbers can be seen here and Newcastle home, away and third shirts have already been released by kit maker Adidas for the new season. The kits feature new sponsor Knox Hydrate and the home shirt uses a new thin-striped design.

The away kit is a patterned black design and the third kit will be lilac, marking a move away from the green away shirts used since Saudi’s PIF took over as owners of the club.