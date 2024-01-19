Major star’s Newcastle career may have ended, with brutal exit ‘almost certain’ for two reasons

Joelinton may have played his last match for Newcastle due to two distinct reasons

Joelinton may have played his last match for Newcastle, with a report revealing the player’s stance on signing a new contract is one of two brutal reasons why an exit could take shape.

The Brazilian, 27, struggled to live up to expectations in the early going following his £40m transfer from Hoffenheim back in 2019. Joelinton became the club’s record buy at the time of his arrival, though failed to make the grade in the forward line.

However, the combative star refused to fail in England and has been a revelation since switching to a midfield role.

Joelinton is the perfect fit for Eddie Howe’s high intensity system. The all-action midfielder will run through brick walls for his side and played a huge part in helping the Magpies to upset the odds and finish inside the top four last season.

Newcastle have fallen back down to earth this term thanks in large part to a lengthy injury list. Joelinton was added to that list of absentees during Newcastle’s 3-0 FA Cup third round victory over bitter rivals Sunderland on January 6.

A thigh injury was sustained that Newcastle initially hoped would sideline the midfielder for around six weeks.

However, it quickly became apparent the injury was worse than first feared and according to the Daily Mail, Newcastle have determined Joelinton must undergo surgery to repair the problem.

That procedure is expected to take place next week and with a four-month recovery put on his return, Joelinton’s season is likely over.

Newcastle and Joelinton in contract stand-off

But per the Mail, Joelinton’s overarching spell at St. James’ Park may also have concluded.

The Brazilian is under contract until the end of the 2024/25 season. He has 18 months remaining on his contract, though there are growing concerns fresh terms won’t be thrashed out.

Joelinton is reportedly demanding a colossal pay rise that would install him as the club’s top earner. Per the report, ‘his current wage demands are beyond what the club’s hierarchy are willing to pay.’

A contract stand-off has ensued and to avoid the possibility of losing a highly saleable asset for nothing further down the line, it’s claimed Newcastle will ‘almost certainly’ sell the player in the upcoming summer window if a breakthrough isn’t made.

Joelinton sale could help retain Guimaraes and Isak?

Such a development would be a bitter pill to swallow for Newcastle. However, it could potentially free up the club to fund new signings and avert the need to sell a higher profile star such as Bruno Guimaraes or Alexander Isak.

There’s been rampant speculation Newcastle will have to sell a major star before they can attack the market in the summer.

While no Newcastle fan will want to see Joelinton go, his exit may be reluctantly accepted if it means retaining Guimaraes and Isak.

The Mail concluded Joelinton’s injury could result in the player relaxing his wage demands and penning fresh terms.

However, for the time being at least, Joelinton and Newcastle ‘remain far apart on numbers.’

DON’T MISS: Bayern Munich plan sensational Newcastle raid for Kieran Trippier, but star’s career plans cause major roadblock