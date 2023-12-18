Major transfer update leaves Newcastle ramping up pursuit of explosive Argentine winger viewed as Almiron upgrade

Newcastle have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of an Argentine attacker who is viewed as a potential upgrade to Toon favourite Miguel Almiron.

Eddie Howe’s men got their Premier League campaign back on track against 10-man Fulham over the weekend, having shipped seven goals in defeats to Everton and Tottenham in their last two games.

Lewis Miley, 17, Almiron and returning defender Dan Burn were all on target in the comfortable win over the Cottagers at St James’ Park.

However, the focus soon switched back to injury issues again as Fabian Schar and Joelinto both limped to put a dampener on an otherwise fine afternoon’s work for Newcastle.

Given the amount of injury issues Howe has had to contend with this season already, it’s expected that the Magpies chief will be given funds to add reinforcements to his group in the new year.

And although adding another wide player to the mix is not exactly the first thought when it comes to bolstering Howe’s depleted squad, Portuguese outlet O Jogo has given an update on the club’s chase for Estudiantes winger Benjamin Rollheiser and Benfica’s role in any potential transfer.

Newcastle are known to long-time admirers of the South American attacker, having tried to sign the 23-year-old over the summer.

While Rollheiser has been described as being a “decisive” presence by his Estudiantes manager Eduardo Dominguez, the attacker often delivers when his team needs him most having excelled throughout 2023.

Rollheiser stats dwarf Almiron efforts

The mercurial winger had 20 goal contributions in all competitions as his side won the Copa Argentina and a lack of goals and assists is something that Almiron can certainly improve on.

Indeed, in 25 games in all competitions for Newcastle this season, the Paraguay international has scored five times and registered only one assist.

To that end, Rollheiser is considered as a potential upgrade on Almiron, although the Magpies will have to beat out competition from benfica first to get their man.

O Jogo states that the Portuguese giants have now emerged as the favourites to sign the player, who could be available for as little as £12million in the January window.

Newcastle are back in action on Tuesday evening when they head to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

