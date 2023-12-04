David De Gea Newcastle move ON as factors to take Man Utd legend to St James’ Park are revealed

Former Manchester United favourite David de Gea is the shock lead contender to come in as emergency No.1 for the Magpies following Nick Pope’s injury.

Newcastle United have begun the search for a new goalkeeper after No.1 Nick Pope suffered a dislocated shoulder against Manchester United at the weekend, which will likely keep him out for four to five months.

Manager Eddie Howe has been left with Martin Dubravka and Loris Karius as his options in goal but is not keen on either occupying the starting position for the rest of the campaign.

Two names are at the top of the list to come in as an emergency No.1; Arsenal’s out-of-favour Aaron Ramsdale and former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea. The latter is the most likely at this stage due to the fact he is without a club and can join immediately.

Contact has been made with Gestifute, the agency that represents the Spanish international, in a bid to sound out the possibility of bringing him back to the Premier League in the coming weeks.

De Gea open to Premier League return

De Gea has been without a club since leaving Manchester United in the summer when the club decided to replace him with Andre Onana. The 33-year-old had been with United for over a decade but was criticised for his work with the ball at his feet.

There have been multiple approaches for his services since his release but they have been turned down. Those included mega money offers from the Saudi Pro League and some Champions League clubs.

De Gea would like a return to Premier League football and would be interested in talking to the Magpies about a potential deal.

It would be done quickly if the wheels start to turn and Manchester United fans would have to watch a club legend play for a direct rival for the Champions League positions.

The move is still in its very early stages and it is not yet known how quickly it will move forward, however there is interest from both parties in a deal.

If that fails, Newcastle will look to Arsenal and England’s Ramsdale, who has been ousted from his No.1 post by rival David Raya.

The Gunners are not keen on losing him to a direct rival but may be forced should the Englishman ask to leave for more game time ahead of Euro 2024.

