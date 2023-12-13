Man Utd icon gives thumbs up to immediate Newcastle move after Fabrizio Romano confirmation

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed a Manchester United great “would love to sign for Newcastle” in a deal that is beginning to look increasingly favourable for the Magpies.

Newcastle’s season has stalled on the back of two heavy defeats in the Premier League. Everton secured a thumping 3-0 victory before Tottenham routed Eddie Howe’s side with a 4-1 win.

Newcastle are down to the bare bones through an injury crisis and player fatigue has set in amid an inability to rest and rotate.

The injury woes have also struck between the sticks, with Nick Pope sidelined for between four-five months with a dislocated shoulder that requires surgery to repair.

The Magpies do have Martin Dubravka and Loris Karius on the books. However, Dubravka is also nursing an injury that could rule him out of the crunch Champions League clash with AC Milan on Wednesday night.

What’s more, The Telegraph recently claimed whether Newcastle sign a new goalkeeper could hinge on how Dubravka performs in the coming weeks. The veteran Slovakian looked shaky in the Spurs defeat.

A loan move for Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale has been touted, as has a free-agent swoop for David de Gea.

Of the two, signing De Gea, 33, appears to be the far simpler deal to strike. The Spaniard remains without a club after his 12-year career at Old Trafford came to a close to begin the summer.

Now, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, De Gea is very much on board with joining Newcastle.

“De Gea is just waiting for a call” – Romano

While appearing on streaming platform Kick, Romano explained: “I saw one about Newcastle’s goalkeepers. Newcastle are considering options for a new goalkeeper.

“Newcastle have been unlucky with injuries. Nick Pope is injured, but also Dubravka isn’t 100 percent fit.

“De Gea is waiting, De Gea would love to sign for Newcastle, De Gea is just waiting for a call.”

The Telegraph reported on December 4 that De Gea’s wife, Edurne, would prefer to remain in Spain where the couple currently reside.

However, like Romano, they stressed De Gea is open to returning to England and if the couple make a decision with De Gea’s footballing career in mind, a stint at St. James’ Park could await.

Given De Gea is currently a free agent he can be signed outside of the usual transfer windows. As such, he could conceivably sign up today if an agreement were thrashed out.

De Gea was let go by Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag in part due to his lack of ability with his feet. That isn’t something that should deter Newcastle, however, given Nick Pope is hardly known for his distribution.

De Gea earned five PFA Team of the Year selections during his spell with the Red Devils. He was also named the club’s Player of the Year on four separate occasions.

If the Spaniard does join Newcastle a short six-month contract to see out the 2023/24 campaign would be likely.

