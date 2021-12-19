Newcastle are fully aware the threat of relegation will make permanent deals in January difficult, and are thus prepared to offer Manchester United star Anthony Martial a huge loan deal – with a caveat, per a report.

Newcastle have the financial capability to buy any player they see fit. However, luring players to St. James’ Park while their Premier League status hangs in the balance is an obvious hurdle.

Per the Sun, Newcastle are acutely aware they will have to pay over the odds this winter. Furthermore, they may have to settle for loan deals with a view to turning the move permanent if they beat the drop.

One player they are reportedly targeting is Manchester United’s Anthony Martial.

The 26-year-old appears to be coming to the end of his time at Old Trafford. Indeed, Martial’s agent recently confirmed his client is seeking a new challenge in January.

The Daily Mirror reported Man Utd are open to Martial’s permanent sale, and value the Frenchman around the £30m mark.

Juventus have shown an interest, but the Sun have now shed light on Newcastle’s plans.

Newcastle’s Martial plan revealed

The Magpies are prepared to sanction a loan deal that would include a £6m fee.

Loan fees are increasingly common, though the numbers involved on this occasion are particularly eye-catching. It would represent over £1m per month for just five months of service.

Man Utd would prefer a permanent sale, though Newcastle could insist on an option to buy being included. In the article’s words, a deal would require a ‘firm commitment’ from Martial to make the move permanent if Newcastle stay up.

If Eddie Howe’s side beat the drop and trigger the option, Man Utd would receive the fee they seek in the summer – on top of a £6m loan fee next month.

Also in Newcastle’s crosshairs is former Manchester City hitman, Edin Dzeko.

At 35, Dzeko would represent a short-term fix. Nonetheless, he is in fine form with Inter Milan and the Serie A champions could be tempted to cash in after signing him for free last summer.

Man Utd ready to hijack Chelsea deal

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s long-standing interest in Jules Kounde could come to nothing after a report declared Manchester United are eyeing a January steal.

The French centre-half, 23, drew persistent links with Chelsea over the summer. The Blues target has developed into a superb all-round defender at Sevilla. His reported £68.7m release clause gave Chelsea hope, but ultimately, they weren’t prepared to put their money where their mouth was.

Six months on and Kounde remains a top target for Chelsea. What’s more, the uncertainty surrounding their central defensive options has heightened the need for new additions.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger are all out of contract next summer.

A recent report from ESPN stated Kounde’s price tag has dropped from the initial £68.7m Sevilla craved. They added that while a summer deal still looks most likely, a January switch cannot be ruled out.

However, according to Sport Witness (citing Spanish outlet AS), Man Utd could wind up being the club to benefit from the price drop. United are stated to be showing ‘palpable interest’ in a deal and could ‘scupper’ Chelsea’s belated plans.

