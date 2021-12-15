Personal terms are expected to be a breeze once a fee is agreed after Newcastle made Manchester United target Kieran Trippier their top priority in January, per a report.

Manchester United sought to bring the attack-minded defender back to England over the summer. Trippier was believed to be open to the switch, though a deal ultimately failed to materialise.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s struggles have prompted interim boss Ralf Rangnick to give Diogo Dalot a chance. The Portuguese has taken his opportunity with both hands thus far, meaning Man Utd may no longer have a need to reignite a Trippier deal.

That will be music to the ears of Eddie Howe and Newcastle. According to the Telegraph, the Magpies have installed the Atletico full-back as their No 1 January target.

At 31, Trippier would provide bundles of experience. He is also well-versed in relegation scraps having failed to beat the drop with Burnley in 2014/15.

Attacking threat catches Newcastle’s eye

Per the article, Newcastle are particularly impressed with what Trippier could bring going forward. His lethal set pieces and extra attacking dimension from wing-back are specifically noted in the piece.

A previous report from 90min suggested the cash-rich Magpies were prepared to offer £150,000-per-week to tempt Trippier. A three-and-a-half year deal would be tabled.

The Telegraph give no clue as to the nature of any proposed Newcastle offer. However, they insist Newcastle are ‘pushing ahead’ with their Trippier plans.

What’s more, if a fee can be agreed, they state ‘there is an expectation’ that personal terms will be ‘straightforward’. As such, a Trippier return to England could quickly accelerate if Newcastle meet Atletico’s demands.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are willing to listen to offers for Dele Alli in next month’s transfer window and TEAMtalk can now reveal one of the clubs that have made initial enquiries is Newcastle.

We have been informed that Newcastle have made it clear that they are interested in taking Alli on loan next month. However, they want a clause inserted into the contract that would give them the option to buy the player – if they cling on to their Premier League status.

PSG held talks with Spurs over a move for Alli last summer. However, our sources suggest they have shown no interest in reviving that interest now.

So as far as Alli is concerned, the 25-year-old may have to temper his expectations a little to gain regular football.

The attacking midfielder’s reputation is dwindling fast, having started just 22 league games in two years.

But Tottenham will be hoping that Alli excels on loan and then earns them a decent transfer fee in the summer. That’s despite doubts the player will want to make the move to St. James’ Park.

