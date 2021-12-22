Newcastle United are not the only suitors for Kieran Trippier after all, with a report revealing eight other Premier League clubs have made enquiries.

Trippier is Newcastle’s top target for their first transfer window since their change of ownership. Thanks to their newfound wealth, they will be hoping to make a statement in January. Despite their relegation battle, they retain hope of attracting high-calibre players.

Signing Trippier would be a useful move. The England international has plenty of experience and helped Atletico Madrid win La Liga last season. At 31 years of age, though, it may be time for him to return to his home country.

Atletico will not stand in his way should their valuation be met and a replacement lined up. Trippier is believed to be ready to accept Newcastle’s offer to become their highest earner.

But as the timeframe in which they can complete a transfer approaches, further obstacles have appeared. According to 90min, they are only one of nine Premier League clubs to have made enquiries about Trippier.

Also showing an interest are Manchester United, who made Trippier a top target in the summer. They could not agree a deal, though.

The report also suggests Tottenham would be willing to take Trippier back after selling him to Atletico in 2019.

Newcastle move for loans of Martial and Dzeko They can't make the permanent moves, so The Magpies are looking for loan deals.

Other clubs to be named in the report are Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Everton and Wolves. The identities of the other two clubs making up the nine interested parties are not disclosed.

It still seems like Newcastle are the main contenders for Trippier’s signature. However, this may be an encouragement for them to accelerate their negotiations.

Trippier transfer to aid World Cup hopes

Wherever he ends up, Trippier wants to boost his chances of making it into England’s squad for the 2022 World Cup. He may have the best chance of doing so in the Premier League, even though he has remained in international contention while playing his club football in Spain.

There are several clubs willing to offer him the platform he wants. It will all depend on whether Atletico are willing to sell. But with his contract expiring at the end of the season, it would make sense. They are wary of him leaving a void in an important position, though.

Since he joined Atletico, he has made 84 appearances and provided 11 assists. The club he has represented most in his career, though, remains Burnley – where 61 of his 185 appearances came under Eddie Howe.

Howe now wants to reunite with Trippier at Newcastle, but the Magpies still face competition if they are to get their primary target.

Frank Lampard and Diego Martinez head potential replacements for Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa

Newcastle close in on defender deal

Meanwhile, in the centre of defence, Newcastle are ready to snap up a top-class Bayern Munich star as his exit from Bavaria is ‘as good as sealed’, according to reports.

Newcastle have lost their last three matches with an aggregate score of 11-1. That demonstrates exactly where reinforcements need to be brought in – defence.

Questions have arisen over the ability of Jamaal Lascelles’ centre-back partners Fabian Schar and Ciaran Clark. Schar has put in a series of sub-par displays, while Clark always seems to have an error in him.

Clearly, a new partner for Lascelles is needed, and the Tyneside outfit seem to be aiming high.

Reports put them in the frame for Niklas Sule’s signature. The Germany international is now in the final few months of his contract and could secure a shock Bayern exit.

Sky Germany claim Sule’s transfer away from Bayern is ‘as good as sealed’.

The main problem at play here is an ‘image’ one. The 26-year-old feels undervalued by the German champions, despite his sturdy performances over the last few years.

His decision leaves the door open for Newcastle to swoop in. And their huge takeover means they have the financial power to meet Sule’s wage demands.

READ MORE: Arsenal powerless to resist transfer despite Newcastle raid cost rising