Newcastle have set a deadline of the next international break to have a new manager in charge at St James’ Park, a report has claimed.

The Magpies search for Steve Bruce’s successor is still ongoing, despite several hints at progress. Indeed, a number of names have had mentions as targets and some have gone a step further.

Former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca reportedly impressed in his interview. He outlined his plan for five January loan signings and therefore believes he may get the job.

However, other names remain in the frame. Talk of Ajax’s Erik Ten Hag moving to Newcastle has grown stronger in recent days.

The Magpies reportedly have a plan to tempt him to the club by snapping up Ajax’s director of football Marc Overmars. The pair have a strong working relationship, not just from within the Dutch giants.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle’s board want a new manager in by the time the next international break begins later in November.

That way, they will have time to implement their ideas before the Premier League resumes.

However, the newspaper claims Ten Hag is an unlikely target. Not only does he have concerns about Newcastle’s threat of relegation – as per previous reports – but the fresh claims say that he would rather not leave Ajax until the summer at the earliest.

As such, Belgium manager Roberto Martinez remains a firm candidate. The newspaper adds that the Spanish former Everton boss has interest in returning to the Premier League.

However, Newcastle’s board have an uneasy feeling. They have noted that Martinez has had links with a number of Premier League jobs since 2018 but has stayed put on the international stage.

As such, they fear that he wants to stay with Belgium as they eye a spot at next year’s World Cup.

Newcastle to speed up manager recruitment

Nevertheless, Newcastle do not want to wait as they fight relegation, which would hamper the recent takeover’s progress.

Interim manager Graeme Jones will again take charge of the Magpies for their visit to Brighton. However, that will likely be his last match.

Indeed, the recruitment process should ‘speed up’ this week, the report adds.

Further interviews will take place before the Newcastle board make a final decision in a meeting before the weekend.

They will then send a final recommendation to non-executive chairman and Public Investment Fund (PIF) governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

