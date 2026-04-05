Newcastle United have reportedly set their sights on signing Manchester United star Manuel Ugarte, in an interesting development amid the uncertainty surrounding Sandro Tonali’s future.

Ugarte, 24, joined Man Utd from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth £50.7million (including add-ons) in the summer of 2024, but he has failed to live up to his price tag at Old Trafford.

The Uruguayan international has made just six appearances under Man Utd interim manager Michael Carrick and all of those have been off the bench, so he doesn’t appear to be part of the long-term plans at the club.

According to Caught Offside, Man Utd are ‘open to selling’ Ugarte this summer, and the player is ‘pushing to leave’ in favour of more consistent playing time elsewhere.

The report claims that the Red Devils value Ugarte at €40million (£35m / $46m), meaning they’re willing to make a £15million loss on the midfielder to get him off the books.

Newcastle, who were linked with Ugarte in January, are said to be ‘monitoring’ the situation with the view to a potential summer move, but they are not alone.

Aston Villa are also said to be keen on Ugarte, but Italian giants Juventus are ‘leading the race’ while Galatasaray, who failed with a move for the Man Utd man in January, are also in the mix.

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Newcastle linked with surprise Man Utd raid

As mentioned, Newcastle’s reported interest in Ugarte comes amid uncertainty surrounding key midfielder Tonali.

We have consistently reported how the 25-year-old Italian international is on Man Utd’s shortlist as they plan a midfield overhaul this summer.

Manchester City, Arsenal and Real Madrid have also been in contact with Tonali’s entourage, with the player open to a move away from St James’ Park.

And in an update on Friday, TEAMtalk insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed in an update how Newcastle could reluctantly sell Tonali to help fund a squad rebuild, though they are standing firm on their price tag of at least £80million.

We understand Eddie Howe has informed the club’s hierarchy that he wants to make wholesale changes to his team as he doesn’t believe he has the quality to consistently challenge for trophies.

But player sales are required first and Tonali could be sacrificed – though he will obviously need replacing if he does leave.

Ugarte would be a surprise option given his struggles in the Premier League but this isn’t the first time Newcastle have been linked with him, so he’s a player to watch as we approach the summer window.

Latest Newcastle news: Arsenal plot big-money raid / Juventus want Tonali

Meanwhile, Arsenal have reportedly joined Liverpool in the race for Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon.

It has been claimed that Arsenal ‘will make a bid’ for the attacker this summer as they look to increase their English core, and Gordon is valued at £95million.

In other news, TEAMtalk transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has revealed that Juventus have made fresh contact over a potential move for Tonali.

The midfielder’s preference would be to return to Serie A if possible, but his price tag makes a deal very difficult for his Italian suitors.

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