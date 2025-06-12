Newcastle United have made a move for Marc Guehi, sources have told TEAMtalk, as Inter Milan’s latest stance on the Crystal Palace defender is revealed.

The 2024/25 campaign was a huge success for Newcastle. The Magpies won their first domestic trophy for 70 years after beating Liverpool in the final of the Carabao Cup. Eddie Howe’s side also ended up fifth in the Premier League table to book their place in the Champions League for the 2025/26 campaign.

Owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), Newcastle are a wealthy club and have lofty ambitions for the future.

The Magpies aim to become regulars in the Premier League top four and are looking to strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Palace central defender Guehi is one of the targets for Newcastle.

TEAMtalk reported on May 13 that Newcastle had leapfrogged Chelsea in the race for Guehi.

We can now reveal that Newcastle have made new contacts to explore the conditions of a possible deal for Guehi, whose maturity as a footballer saw him described as a player who “strolls around like an uncle” by Aston Villa defender and England international team-mate Ezri Konsa on BBC Sport in July 2024.

The Magpies are following the 24-year-old Palace star closely as they consider strengthening their defence this summer.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Palace are asking for around £45million to sell Guehi, despite the England international centre-back having just one year left on his current contract.

That fee is considered high by several potential buyers, especially given the contract situation.

There is some margin for negotiation, but a figure below £40m, in the current state of affairs, is a threshold below which it does not seem possible to go.

The defender himself would like to leave the Eagles, who won the FA Cup last season.

Inter Milan stance on signing Marc Guehi – sources

On June 4, TEAMtalk reported that Inter were intensifying their efforts to sign Guehi from Palace.

However, we have now learned that 2024/25 Champions League finalists have cooled their interest a bit in the defender for the time being, mainly because of his asking fee.

Inter, though, are still monitoring Gueho and might try to sign him as a free agent next summer, if, of course, the defender decides to stay at Palace next season and does not sign a new contract.

English clubs other than Newcastle are also keeping an eye on the situation of Guehi, but no official offer has been submitted so far.

