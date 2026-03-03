Newcastle United believe that they will beat Sunderland to the signing of Marcos Senesi, according to a report, but sources have told TEAMtalk the name of the Spanish club that the Bournemouth defender is keen on a move to.

On February 18, 2026, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported interest from Newcastle and Sunderland in Senesi, who is out of contract at Bournemouth at the end of the season.

Senesi has been on the books of Bournemouth since the summer of 2022 and is set to leave the Cherries as a free agent this summer.

Sources have told us that Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are also keen on snapping the services of the Argentina international central defender on a free transfer this summer.

We understand that Newcastle and Sunderland – as well as Spurs, Everton and Villa – have also registered interest in Senesi and have held talks with his camp.

Sports Boom has brought an update on Senesi’s situation, reporting that Newcastle are now ‘strong favourites for his signature’.

The report has backed our claim that Everton and Villa are also interested in the Argentine star, who was described as “very valuable” by Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola in The Bournemouth Echo in December 2025

While Bournemouth manager Iraola ‘would love to keep his defensive talisman’, the 28-year-old ‘fancies his own big move’.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Marcos Senesi’s head turned by Barcelona – sources

Despite this report, we can reveal that it is Barcelona that are leading the race for Senesi.

Sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Senesi ‘has had his head turned by interest from Barcelona’.

We have been informed by sources close to the situation that Barcelona have accelerated their negotiations in recent weeks.

Barcelona, who won LaLiga last season, are preparing a proposal that is already proving “the most intriguing” to Senesi’s camp.

A source told us: “There is a lot of interest in Marcos, but when Barcelona are interested, that is tough to ignore.

“He has not ruled out anything as yet, but fair to say Barca is a huge lure.”

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Newcastle transfer news: Everton transfer battle, Tottenham threat

Meanwhile, sources have told our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Newcastle are keen on a Brentford defender, but there is interest in him from Manchester United and Manchester City, too.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has revealed the transfer battle that is brewing among Newcastle, Everton and Aston Villa for a LaLiga star, who is available as a free agent this summer.

And finally, Fraser Fletcher has reported that Newcastle have identified a goalkeeper to replace Nick Pope, but there is competition from Tottenham Hotspur.