Newcastle United were given a close-up look at Marcus Tavernier earlier this month, and TEAMtalk can reveal the Bournemouth star is now firmly emerging as a target ahead of the summer window.

The former Middlesbrough midfielder has long-standing ties to Newcastle, having spent time in their youth system, while his brother, James Tavernier, also came through the ranks and he still has strong connections to Tyneside.

Sources indicate that Newcastle are stepping up their work on attacking reinforcements, with Tavernier now high on their shortlist as they plan for a potentially transformative summer.

The 27-year-old has been a standout performer under Andoni Iraola this season, contributing seven goals and four assists while operating across both midfield and the forward line.

One of those goals came in the Cherries’ 2-1 win at St James’ Park just a few weeks ago.

His versatility is viewed as a major asset by the Newcastle hierarchy.

With the club preparing for possible departures — including the likes of Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Nick Woltemade — adding a player of Tavernier’s profile would offer valuable flexibility across multiple attacking roles.

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Newcastle plot Bournemouth raid amid Gordon uncertainty

However, any move for Tavernier will not be straightforward.

Bournemouth, who are set to lose Iraola this summer, are determined not to sanction the sale of several key players despite growing interest from across the Premier League.

Tavernier is under contract at the Vitality Stadium until 2029, which puts the south coast club in a relatively strong negotiating position.

But he is among those attracting significant attention, and Newcastle’s interest is now firming up as they look to reshape their squad ahead of the new campaign.

The interest in Tavernier comes amid the increasing uncertainty surrounding Newcastle star Anthony Gordon, who we understand is a target for Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea this summer, and he is open to leaving St James’ Park.

Newcastle will need to sign at least one new winger if Gordon departs and Tavernier has shown he can be effective out wide.

The Magpies, meanwhile, are also looking to strengthen in midfield and they are one of the clubs keeping tabs on Italian youngster Issa Doumbia, who is enjoying a fantastic season with Venezia in Serie B, who are pushing for promotion.

It promises to be another intriguing summer window on Tyneside and Tavernier is a player to keep a close eye on.

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