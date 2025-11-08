Newcastle United have beaten off three Premier League rivals to seal the signing of a highly-rated central defender from League One side Barnsley, with the young talent compared to Manchester City and England star John Stones.

It was widely reported last month that Josh Kenchington was heading to Tyneside, with the Magpies edging out the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton in the race for his signature.

Kenchington is widely regarded as a real up-and-coming talent within the game, and it’s viewed as a significant coup for new Newcastle sporting director Ross Wilson to win that particular transfer race.

Like Stones, Kenchington is a Barnsley lad, with the former coming through the Tykes’ academy before he joined Everton for £3m after making 28 first-team appearances at Oakwell.

Stones, now 31, left his boyhood club as an 18-year-old, while Kenchington departs three years his junior at just 15.

On Thursday evening, Kenchington confirmed his switch to Newcastle on social media.

The youngster shared his unveiling photos from St James’ Park on Instagram, Kenchington wrote: “new beginnings delighted to be here🖤”

As per Sky Sports, Newcastle have agreed to pay £350,000 plus “significant bonuses” to Barnsley, who currently sit 11th in League One, for Kenchington’s signature.

Sky Sports adds that Kenchington will “move to Tyneside upon clearance of Premier League family checks and will attend school in Newcastle while also training at the Academy.”

The England Under-15s international is described as a two-footed central defender who is comfortable in possession and is adept at playing out from the back. And, despite his age, he is already over 6ft.

Now confirmed! ✅ A warm welcome to Josh Kenchington, who joins #NUFC from Barnsley. ✍🏼 United have beaten the likes of Spurs, Brighton and Manchester United to the signing of the highly-rated England youth international centre-back. 👀 https://t.co/eDapd2N7gF pic.twitter.com/vBaJi107E4 — Magpie Media (@MagpieMediaX) November 7, 2025

Kenchington says Barnsley farewells

Ahead of the move, Kenchington recently issued a goodbye message to Barnsley.

Kenchington wrote on Instagram: “Where do I start? 5 years at this great academy, filled with both ups and downs, a rollercoaster of emotions.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at the club, including academy staff, players, and every coach along the way. Thank you all.

“I will never forget the memories made at my boyhood club and never forget how much I progressed. But is time now for the next chapter of my life, we move…❤️”

