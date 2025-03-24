Newcastle target ‘absolutely sensational’ Brazilian gem after making Bruno Guimaraes decision

Newcastle United have joined the race for Wolves forward Matheus Cunha, TEAMtalk understands, as PIF make a decision on the futures of Bruno Guimaraes and Sean Longstaff.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) have grand plans for Newcastle, and it seems that this season it is all coming to fruition. The Magpies ended their 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy when they beat Liverpool in the final of the Carabao Cup. Eddie Howe’s side are also aiming to finish in the Champions League places and are only two points off the fourth spot in the Premier League table.

Newcastle are already planning for the summer ahead, and sources have told TEAMtalk that they are very keen on a deal for Matheus Cunha.

Cunha has been a star for Wolves this season and has been arguably the best player for the Wanderers.

The 25-year-old Brazil international forward – whose “football IQ is absolutely sensational”, according to former Manchester City defender Micah Richards on BBC Match of Day in November 2024 – has scored 13 goals and given four assists in 24 Premier League starts for Wolves this campaign.

We understand that Cunha is set to leave Wolves this summer and will be one of the most wanted players on the market.

Sources have now told TEAMtalk that the attacker is also on the radar of Newcastle, who are evaluating the possibility of a move.

The Magpies are keen to add quality from their midfield to the front, and Cunha has been identified as a player who could come in and be another top-quality option for the Magpies.

However, Newcastle face major competition for the Brazilian gem, as there are clubs in England and Europe who are keen on securing his services.

As TEAMtalk has reported, both Liverpool and Nottingham Forest are keeping tabs on Cunha’s situation and could make a move for him in the summer transfer window.

Forest are especially keen on Cunha, as they are set to have a major summer spending should they secure a place in the Champions League.

Cunha would be seen as a huge coup for Newcastle, who could use his connection with his Brazil international team-mates, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes, to convince him to switch to St James’ Park.

There is also a firm belief that Guimaraes will not be leaving Newcastle this summer and will stay to help his side push into the Champions League places.

Newcastle make Sean Longstaff decision – sources

Not only are Newcastle are looking to make new signings in the summer transfer window, but the Premier League club are also aiming to move on some of their current squad players.

One of the players that Newcastle are ready to offload at the end of the season is Longstaff.

The 27-year-old midfielder has given one assist in 28 competitive matches for Howe’s side so far this season.

Just eight of those appearances have come as starts in the Premier League, and Newcastle are ready to cut ties with Longstaff.

TEAMtalk understands that Manchester United are interested in a summer deal for Longstaff.

While the midfielder’s preference is to stay at Newcastle, the Magpies must sell to make room for incoming players.

