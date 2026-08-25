Newcastle United have spoken to Lille about Matias Fernandez-Pardo but have instantly backed away from a potential deal after being quoted the French club’s £60m (€70m, $82m) asking price, TEAMtalk understands.

The 21-year-old Belgium international has been the subject of significant interest this summer, with Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig both making offers in the region of €40m (£34m, $46m).

Those bids were rejected out of hand, with Lille making it clear they want close to double that figure before even considering a sale.

Newcastle subsequently entered the picture, and we understand that the Magpies verbally offered around €45m (£38.5m, $52.5m), only to receive the same response from Lille: there was no deal to be done at anything close to that level.

As a result, Newcastle have now backed away for the time being, following Atletico and Leipzig in deciding that Lille’s valuation is too high.

Fernandez-Pardo is understood to be keen on leaving Lille and is aware that the interest from clubs is genuine, but there is currently a significant gap between his valuation in the eyes of potential suitors and the French club’s demands.

With days left in the window, a deal looks difficult, though Newcastle remain keen and have made it clear they are open to a discussion if Lille change their mind over a sale…

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Lille set steep price for Fernandez-Pardo

His versatility is a major part of the appeal for Newcastle and their new manager Matthias Jaissle.

Fernandez-Pardo can operate anywhere across the front three, but he actually spent much of last season playing through the middle. He scored seven goals in 16 appearances as Lille’s No.9, highlighting his ability to play as a central striker as well as in wider roles.

Sources can also confirm that Manchester City, Liverpool and Aston Villa have made enquiries about Fernandez-Pardo over the last two weeks.

However, all three have likewise been put off by Lille’s valuation, with the €70million demand considered excessive at this stage and even during this boom summer of outrageous transfer fees.

Fernandez-Pardo was not involved in Lille’s opening game of the season at Angers, further fuelling questions over his future.

It remains to be seen whether he will feature in Lille’s major clash with Paris Saint-Germain this weekend, but the growing interest means his situation remains one to watch as the transfer window heads towards its conclusion.

Heading into the final days of the window, the focus at Newcastle is very much on squad strengthening, rather than sanctioning any further departures.

For that reason, Newcastle have made it clear they will block all offers that may arrive for Lewis Hall unless a world-record offer lands on the table, with sources revealing that chief suitors Manchester United are instead exploring deals for five alternatives at left-back before the window shuts.