Matthias Jaissle in dreamland as Newcastle agree €60m deal for 2-in-1 star

Newcastle United have an agreement in place to bring Matias Fernandez-Pardo to St. James’ Park, according to Fabrizio Romano, as TEAMtalk analyses the potential impact of the signing of the Lille forward on Nick Woltemade’s future.

Earlier on August 31, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Newcastle are closing in on a deal for Fernandez-Pardo.

Sources told us that Newcastle were prepared to pay as much as £55million (€64m, $74.5m) for the Belgium international, who can operate as a centre-forward or as a winger.

We reported that the forward has told Lille that he wants to join Newcastle and work under manager Jaissle.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now brought an update on the situation of Fernandez-Pardo.

The Italian journalist has claimed that Newcastle have reached an agreement with Lille and the youngster over a €60m (£51.4m, $69.6m) deal.

Romano posted on X at 1:59pm on August 31: “EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle have agreed deal to sign Matias Fernández Pardo from Lille, here we go!

“#NUFC set to pay €60m fee plus add-ons to Lille, Fernández Pardo has said yes to Magpies project.

“Top signing done for Newcastle: Fernandez Pardo will fly TODAY. “

Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie, too, has reported that Fernandez-Pardo is on his way to Newcastle.

Downie wrote on X at 2:52pm: “Matias Fernandez-Pardo is set to travel to Newcastle tonight to finalise his transfer to #NUFC

“Loose ends of the deal being tied up, but time is off the essence, and plans are being put in place for the forward to fly in this evening.

“The imminent arrival of Fernandez-Pardo will see Nick Woltemade be allowed out on loan, with Juventus in club-to-club talks with Newcastle, as per @Plettigoal”

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Nick Woltemade could leave Newcastle – sources

Given that Fernandez-Pardo can play as a centre-forward, sources have told us that there is now a very good chance that Woltemade could leave Newcastle before the summer transfer window closes on Tuesday.

Graeme Bailey reported back on May 15 that Woltemade was actively looking to leave Newcastle this summer.

We understand that Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle, who replaced Eddie Howe in the St. James’ Park hotseat earlier this summer, has approved a potential sale of the Germany international striker.

Bailey has reported: “When Jaissle arrived, the initial plan was for Woltemade to play a central role in his Newcastle side.

“However, it’s understood that the forward’s impact has fallen some way short of expectations and Newcastle are now prepared to part company with him, with Jaissle’s blessing.

“Juventus have spoken to Newcastle about Woltemade, with the Serie A giants also having discussions with Manchester United over Joshua Zirkzee.

“We also understand that Napoli, Monaco, Borussia Dortmund and former club Stuttgart are also closely monitoring the situation.”

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