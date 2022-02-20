Newcastle first summer signing on the cards after impressive performances convince Eddie Howe

Newcastle could have their first summer signing on the cards after some impressive performances have convinced Eddie Howe, as per one journalist.

Following a very successful run of results planning for next season at St James’ Park will start to take shape in the coming weeks. The Toon have drawn four points clear of the relegation zone with three wins and three draws in their last six Premier League fixtures.

And that is in large part thanks to their January acquisitions who have slotted into the team.

Kieran Trippier, who could now miss the rest of the campaign through injury, has had a particularly influential impact.

But over on the other side of defence, Aston Villa loanee Matt Targett has caught the eye.

He has played just twice since his deadline day arrival last month, though has impressed in both outings.

In fact, his performances have been so good that the Magpies are ‘seriously considering’ signing him permanently in the summer.

That’s according to journalist Rudy Galetti, who also adds the 26-year-old is enjoying his time on Tyneside so far.

Targett left Villa because he didn’t want to play second fiddle to their new acquisition Lucas Digne.

Steven Gerrard has said he couldn’t stand in the former England youth international’s way and respected his decision.

The move therefore seems like a no brainer for all parties.

Should they stay up, which is looking increasingly likely, Newcastle should be able to wrap up a deal for Targett pretty swiftly once the window opens.

Villa may try and extort them for a significant fee with three years left on his contract, but that shouldn’t present a major issue for the richest club in the world.

Targett hints at Newcastle move

Targett opened up on his decision to leave Villa this week during an interview with talkSPORT (via the Birmingham Mail).

“It was a difficult decision because obviously I was pretty much the only left-back last season,” he said. “I knew the club wanted to sign a left-back, I was quite surprised when they signed someone like Lucas Digne.

“Obviously he was out there at the time and the club had to do what they had to do. It was quite hard to take when they signed someone of that calibre – but if that’s where the club wants to go then I completely respect that.

“But at the same time, I’m 26 and I don’t want to be sitting on the bench. I want to look back on my career knowing that I’ve played as many Premier League games as possible.

“So that was probably one of the main reasons.”

