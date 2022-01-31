Newcastle United have agreed to take Matt Targett on loan from Aston Villa for the rest of the season, reports are claiming.

Matt Targett is one of many left-backs to have been linked with Newcastle in recent weeks. Their first signing of the Saudi era was right-back Kieran Trippier and now they want to strengthen the opposite side of defence.

After Villa signed Lucas Digne from Everton, Targett fell down the pecking order there. It led Newcastle to sense an opportunity to sign him.

They have explored a number of other options, but links with Targett came up again late on Sunday. At the time, though, it was felt a deal looked unlikely.

The situation has changed rapidly. According to reports from sources such as The Sun, the Daily Mail and Football Insider, Newcastle have now found an agreement to sign Targett on loan until the summer.

He will follow Trippier, Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes to St James’ Park as January signings. A deal for Reims striker Hugo Ekitike is also close on a dramatic deadline day, while Brighton defender Dan Burn is having a medical.

It looks like Newcastle will have reinforced practically every outfield position in some way if all those deals – including that for Targett – come off.

Targett has spent his entire career, apart from a six-month loan spell at Fulham from Southampton, as a Premier League player. Newcastle will be hoping his experience can benefit their bid for survival.

Beyond then, there is no mention of whether they will have an option to buy Targett or not. The 26-year-old is under contract with Villa until 2025.

But he will spend the next six months of his career on Tyneside. Indeed, Fabrizio Romano reports that his medical will take place imminently.

Aston Villa, for their part, will have no need to replace Targett. After bringing in Digne, they have a new first-choice in his position. They could also rely on Ashley Young – who was of interest to Newcastle too – and versatile recent arrival Calum Chambers.

Newcastle tipped to take Villa man in summer

Matt Targett is not the only player who could be switching between the two clubs. One pundit has predicted Newcastle to snatch Philippe Coutinho in the summer after his loan spell at Villa from Barcelona.

“Gerrard’s done an incredible job. The way he’s playing, it reminds me of Liverpool,” Jose Enrique told FourFourTwo. “It’s high-intensity football and I love that.

“They have a good team and bringing in someone like Steven Gerrard. Listen, you would never get a player like Philippe Coutinho if you don’t have Stevie there.

“Aston Villa got a great deal for a player of Coutinho’s quality, there. He’s one of the best players in the world in that position if he’s fit and performing like he did at Liverpool.

“Signing players like Coutinho will bring more players of that quality to the club.

“I know Coutinho personally and I know that if he does well for the club and he is happy at Aston Villa, he will be able to sign there. I don’t know the deal; I’m not his agent. But I believe if he is happy, it is a possibility.

“But if he does really well for Aston Villa, Newcastle stay in the Premier League and they come for Coutinho, Villa can’t do anything to stop that. What Newcastle can offer, money-wise, Aston Villa can’t.”

