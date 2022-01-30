Newcastle want to pick pocket Prem rivals with late approach – but defensive deal looks ‘unlikely’

Newcastle want to pick pocket one of their Premier League rivals before Monday’s transfer deadline – but the defensive deal looks “unlikely”, as per a report.

The penultimate day of the winter window bore fruit for the Magpies. They finally announced the signing of midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon. And they also agreed a £13m deal to sign defender Dan Burn from Brighton.

The club’s Saudi-backed hierarchy are now of course going to maximise the time they have left to try and secure further acquisitions.

And as per The Athletic, they’re keen to bring Aston Villa’s Matt Targett on board for their Premier League relegation scrap.

Targett, 26, was identified as a target after Lucas Digne joined Steven Gerrard’s side and slotted straight into the starting XI.

Since moving to the Midlands from Southampton in 2019, the left-back has been first choice.

But with that no longer the case, Newcastle sensed an opportunity. As well as having Ashley Young in their ranks, Vill have now also signed versatile defender Callum Chambers.

Therefore, it would seem like both Villa and Targett would be open to striking a deal.

However, the report claims that it is currently looking unlikely. That could change on the notoriously manic deadline day, though.

Newcastle still need one big signing All their singings (bar the incoming Bruno) will be good enough for the cause.

While they’ve had other areas of concern, left-back has been somewhat of a problem position for the Toon this season.

Matt Ritchie has played there the most but has looked largely out of his depth up against superior opposition.

Ex-Norwich man Jamal Lewis has struggled in his second season with the club. And Paul Dummett has recently returned from injury for his first two appearances of the season.

Howe would appreciate a fresh face there, but is said to be willing to take whatever he can get at the death of the window.

Newcastle departure in the works

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough are in talks with their neighbours over a deadline day deal for midfielder Jeff Hendrick, TEAMtalk understands.

The Irish international has been told he can leave St James’ Park this month as Howe looks to free up room in his squad. The 29-year-old former Burnley man has barely featured since he took charge.

And with Guimaraes’ arrival now confirmed, his position is set to diminish further.

As such, he is now set to swap Tyneside for Teesside.

An initial loan deal is understood to have been agreed as Chris Wilder looks to bolster his options ahead of a late promotion push.

