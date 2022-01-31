Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has labelled the arrival of Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett on a loan deal until the end of the season as “fantastic”.

The Magpies’ January transfer window has somewhat proved a tale of two halves. They enjoyed a fast start by snapping up Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood to add to their defence and attack.

A new centre-back subsequently became the key focus and, despite a delay, Dan Burn is the new signing in that area.

However, Howe also wanted a left-back. He originally targeted the likes of Sassuolo left-back Rogerio and Bayer Leverkusen’s Mitchel Bakker.

Still, those deals also never materialised. As such, Newcastle looked towards former Southampton man Targett. He has dropped down the Villa pecking order following the arrival of Lucas Digne from Everton.

Speaking to Newcastle’s official website about the deal, the 26-year-old insisted that he wants to help the Magpies win their battle against relegation battle.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Targett said. “I can’t wait to get going and meet all the fans and hopefully we can have a successful end to the season.

“My family have friends here and they’ve always said it’s a football-mad city, so to experience it and be part of it – I’m really looking forward to it.”

Newcastle land Targett loan signing

Meanwhile, Newcastle manager Howe lauded the arrival of a player who will add vital competition in his defence.

“We have gone into this transfer window with a plan to add strong competition in specific areas of the team and Matt will be a fantastic option for us on the left,” Howe said.

“He has important Premier League experience and know-how at this level, so I’m really pleased we’ve been able to add him to the squad.”

Newcastle United to sign two Premier League defenders Newcastle finally sign defenders with Dan Burn from Brighton and Matt Targett from Aston Villa set to sign

Indeed, Targett rose through the Southampton ranks and made 63 appearances for the south coast club. He has made 89 more for Villa and, overall, has played 126 Premier League matches.

This term, meanwhile, the left-back has played 17 top-flight games.

Newcastle busy in January transfer window

As well as Trippier, Wood, Burn and Targett, the Magpies have signed midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazil international has signed for Newcastle from Lyon. The fee is €50.1 million, €8 million of which is add-ons, according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

The worst January deadline day signings in recent Premier League history

Howe said of the signing: “Bruno is a hugely exciting talent and has been one of our primary targets so I’m delighted to secure him. He strengthens the group immediately ready for the challenge ahead.

“He has been one of the standout performers in France and is a full international for Brazil. So I have no doubt our supporters will really enjoy watching him.

“We look forward to welcoming him to the club on his return from international duty.”

Newcastle return to action on February 8 when facing Everton in the Premier League.