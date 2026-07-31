Newcastle are poised to confirm the appointment of Matthias Jaissle as their new manager

Newcastle United are hopeful new head coach Matthias Jaissle will join up with his squad in Spain on Saturday to begin work ahead of the new Premier League season, sources have confirmed, while TEAMtalk can also reveal four more exits at St James’ Park in the wake of Eddie Howe’s departure.

We understand that Jaissle agreed to succeed Howe earlier this week, with Newcastle then waiting for his current club, Al-Ahli, to finalise terms over his release.

Sources have now confirmed the two clubs have reached agreement, with Newcastle paying Jaissle’s release clause, understood to be in the region of £8million.

The plan is now for the highly-rated German coach to arrive in La Manga on Saturday, where Newcastle are holding a week-long training camp before rounding it off with a friendly against Valencia next weekend.

The squad will fly to Spain on Friday, but Jaissle is expected to arrive a day later once the final formalities surrounding his appointment have been completed.

In the meantime, Newcastle’s preparations will be overseen by head of performance James Bunce, who will oversee the squad until Jaissle and his backroom staff arrive.

We understand that Bunce will work alongside sporting director Ross Wilson after Eddie Howe’s senior coaching team also departed St James’ Park with him.

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Four more Newcastle exits confirmed after Eddie Howe

Sources have confirmed that Jason Tindall, Stephen Purches, Simon Weatherstone and Graeme Jones have all left the club following Howe’s exit earlier this week, paving the way for Jaissle to install his own coaching staff.

TEAMtalk can also reveal that Bruno Guimaraes will not travel with the initial group departing for Spain on Friday.

Despite continued speculation surrounding his future, Newcastle insist the Brazil international is due to link up with the squad over the weekend, with the expectation remaining that he will join Jaissle and his new teammates once he arrives at the training camp.

For Newcastle, the hope is that Jaissle’s arrival in La Manga will provide a seamless transition into a new era, giving the 38-year-old his first opportunity to work with the squad ahead of what the club believes will be a pivotal campaign.

Jaissle’s first piece of business will be to ratify the signing of a €30m Czech star, who will take a key place in the Newcastle United side.

But in addition to Guimaraes, Newcastle will also face a battle to retain Lewis Hall, with sources revealing Manchester United now plan to launch an official bid and take advantage of the current turbulence at St James’ Park.

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