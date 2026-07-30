Matthias Jaissle lauded as a tactical messiah, ‘the next Nagelsmann’ and an almightily HUGE Newcastle coup

Newcastle United’s impending appointment of Matthias Jaissle has surprised many across the Premier League, but inside St James’ Park, there is a belief they have secured one of the brightest coaching minds in world football, TEAMtalk understands.

We have spoken to sources close to Newcastle’s recruitment process, and there is genuine excitement that the club have landed a manager many within the game believe could emulate – or even surpass – Julian Nagelsmann.

Jaissle’s name may not yet carry the same global recognition, but those who have followed his rise believe it is only a matter of time.

Newcastle’s exhaustive search to replace Eddie Howe took them across Europe, with the club using the extensive resources available through PIF to identify the outstanding young coaches in the game.

While a number of candidates were considered, the deeper Newcastle dug into Jaissle’s work, the more convinced they became he was the outstanding option.

The comparison that continually emerged internally was Nagelsmann.

Why Newcastle think Jaissle is the new Nagelsmann

Like the former Germany boss, Jaissle entered elite management at an exceptionally young age, taking charge of Red Bull Salzburg at just 33 after a spell at FC Liefering.

Both coaches have developed within the Red Bull football ecosystem, learning a highly structured, data-led approach centred around aggressive pressing, tactical flexibility and player development.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Newcastle’s hierarchy believe that Jaissle possesses every attribute required to become one of Europe’s elite managers.

Indeed, some figures consulted during the recruitment process argued his ceiling could ultimately be even higher than Nagelsmann’s.

Jaissle’s coaching journey certainly suggests as much.

At Salzburg, Jaissle won back-to-back Austrian Bundesliga titles while guiding the club into the Champions League knockout stages for the first time in their history.

Rather than simply dominating domestically, the 38-year-old transformed Salzburg into one of Europe’s most exciting young sides.

Jaissle’s teams pressed relentlessly, attacked vertically and developed some of the continent’s finest young talents.

After surprisingly leaving Austria in 2023, Jaissle accepted the challenge of managing Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia.

Some questioned the move.

Instead, Jaissle enhanced his reputation.

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Analysing Matthias Jaissle’s tactics

Tasked with integrating established international stars such as Riyad Mahrez, Ivan Toney, Roberto Firmino and Franck Kessie into a coherent system, the German manager adapted his methods without compromising his philosophy.

The result was unprecedented success.

Jaissle guided Al-Ahli to back-to-back AFC Champions League Elite titles, becoming the first coach ever to achieve the feat.

That ability to evolve has particularly impressed Newcastle.

Rather than being married to one tactical system, Jaissle has shown he can tailor his football to different squads while maintaining the same core principles.

At Salzburg, his preferred setup revolved around a fluid 4-4-2 diamond or an adaptable 4-2-3-1, built around ferocious counter-pressing.

The objective was simple: regain possession immediately after losing it.

Often four players would swarm the ball within seconds, suffocating opponents before launching lightning transitions.

With creative midfielders supporting explosive forwards, Salzburg regularly overwhelmed opponents through central overloads and relentless vertical attacks.

At Al-Ahli, the approach evolved.

Managing experienced international stars required greater tactical balance.

Jaissle placed increased emphasis on defensive organisation before unleashing rapid counter-attacks through wide areas, creating a system capable of dominating continental competition without sacrificing defensive stability.

Sources say Newcastle believe this tactical flexibility makes him ideally suited to the Premier League.

Jaissle’s football reflects the direction elite European clubs continue to move towards: fluid positional structures, aggressive pressing and rapid transitions.

The German’s teams are designed to place immediate stress on opponents.

Just as importantly, Newcastle see him as the perfect coach to maximise the club’s growing investment in young talent.

Throughout his career, Jaissle has consistently shown a willingness to trust emerging players on the biggest stages.

The young German’s reputation for developing elite prospects mirrors exactly the pathway Newcastle want to establish over the coming years.

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Jaissle influenced by Guardiola, Tuchel and Klopp

Those close to Jaissle insist he has never tried to become “the next Nagelsmann”.

Instead, Jaissle has consciously built his own coaching identity.

Speaking previously about the influences behind his football philosophy, Jaissle explained: “I have always tried to be authentic as a coach and find my own way. Of course, I have influences.

“Ralf Rangnick played a big part in developing my ideas because I played under him for most of my playing career.

“And in my youth, I had Thomas Tuchel, so I have followed his principles and career.

“Then there’s Jurgen Klopp – I often looked at the transitions he put in place with Liverpool.

“In possession, I like how Pep Guardiola finds structure and balance.

“And there’s a lot to take from Roberto De Zerbi’s build-up as well.”

Those influences are evident throughout Jaissle’s teams.

From Rangnick comes the relentless pressing.

From Klopp, the devastating transitional attacks.

From Guardiola, the positional control in possession.

From De Zerbi, the patience and intelligence when building from the back.

Combined with Tuchel’s tactical discipline, Newcastle believe they have secured a coach capable of competing with the very best.

As one source told TEAMtalk: “This isn’t simply replacing Eddie Howe.

“This is appointing someone Newcastle believe can become one of the outstanding coaches in world football.”

For a club with ambitions of consistently challenging for Premier League titles and the Champions League, Newcastle believe Jaissle represents exactly that future.

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