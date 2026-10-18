Insider reveals Matthias Jaissle sack update with Newcastle fans ‘infuriated’

Newcastle have decided the immediate fate of Matthias Jaissle

Insider Pete O’Rourke has revealed the thoughts of Newcastle on parting with manager Matthias Jaissle after three losses in their last four games.

The Magpies began the Premier League season with a win over Tottenham, sandwiched between draws against Liverpool and Bournemouth. In the four games since, they’ve won once and lost three times.

They were beaten heavily on the road to Leeds and Coventry (both 4-1) before Aston Villa came to St James’ Park and turned over Jaissle’s side 1-0, the goal scored by summer target Johan Manzambi, who instead chose the Villans.

Following the losses, pressure on Newcastle‘s new German boss will of course ramp up, but O’Rourke has revealed the club are backing him.

He told Football Insider: “Matthias Jaissle is still highly regarded within the Newcastle hierarchy.

“Obviously it’s a been bit of a blip and it’s probably been the manner of those most recent away defeats against Leeds and Coventry.

“It wasn’t just the results, it was probably the performances where they were sort of out-fought in both games and that was what infuriated some of the fans in that respect.

“Newcastle know it’s going to be a bit of an up-and-down season, because they’ve got a young squad and they’ve made major changes.”

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Newcastle have made big changes

O’Rourke has pointed out how it can’t have been an easy transition for Newcastle given the volume of ins and outs at the club over the summer.

He said: “There was a lot of activity in and out of the club during the summer transfer window as well, with Eddie Howe leaving alongside some big players.

“So there’s been a few bumps in the road already, but if Newcastle can get their strongest team out then they should have a decent season.

“Jaissle has been a breath of fresh air for a lot of Newcastle fans in that respect, but obviously he needs results and they’ll be hoping they can bounce back.”

Indeed, they signed eight new players, sold three and loaned out Nick Woltemade, as well as a few players departing on free transfers.