Jaissle rocked as Newcastle ace ‘picks out a house’ ahead of 2027 exit

A Newcastle player who was convinced to stay by Matthias Jaissle has already picked out a house ahead of a 2027 exit, according to the president of the club he’ll reportedly sign for.

Newcastle waved goodbye to arguably their three best players over the summer when Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon all departed. However, not every star who was linked with leaving took flight.

The Magpies succeeded in retaining left-back Lewis Hall, who would quickly go on to sign a new and improved contract.

Hall recently described the decision to commit his future to Newcastle as a “no-brainer“.

Another player Newcastle kept despite substantial transfer interest was midfielder, Joe Willock.

Turkish giants Besiktas pursued the player with vigour, but after losing Guimaraes and Tonali and largely signing younger replacements, new boss Jaissle pushed to keep the experienced 27-year-old around.

The German’s efforts succeeded, though Willock – who has already scored three times across all competitions this season – is out of contract next summer.

That means he’s free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides come January 1, and per comments made by Besiktas’ president, Willock will be heading to Turkey next year.

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Besiktas will sign Joe Willock in 2027 – Besiktas president

As cited by talkSPORT, Besiktas supremo, Serdal Adali, stated: “There were players we couldn’t sign in the summer.

“Our manager wanted Joe Willock from day one, it was Willock, Willock, Willock.

“Nobody knows this, but I brought Willock’s whole family to Istanbul.

“They even picked out a house, and they had video calls with Vincenzo Italiano and Onder [Ozen, Besiktas’ football director] at least ten times. Furthermore, we went to see the player in person twice.”

Adali went on to add: “He could sign in the mid-season. They asked for £20m. We can sign in January, and I will.

“Joe Willock was the player the coach wanted but was missing. We really need him there.”