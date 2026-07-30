Newcastle agree terms for ‘new Julian Nagelsmann’ to replace Eddie Howe

Newcastle United and Eddie Howe have parted company, with the club moving swiftly to identify his successor, and TEAMtalk understands that an agreement in principle is now in place for Al-Ahli boss Matthias Jaissle to take over at St James’ Park.

The decision marks the end of Howe’s tenure on Tyneside, during which he helped transform Newcastle’s fortunes and re-establish the club as a major force in English football.

However, Newcastle’s hierarchy have opted for a new direction, with Jaissle emerging as their preferred candidate.

Sources have informed us that an agreement in principle has been reached for the highly-rated German coach to become Newcastle’s next manager.

Jaissle has long been regarded as one of the brightest young coaches in European football.

The 38-year-old has earned widespread praise for his progressive tactical approach and his ability to develop young players, leading many within the game to label him the “‘new Julian Nagelsmann”.

Jaissle’s growing reputation has attracted interest from several elite clubs in recent years.

Sources have told us that Jaissle was among the names considered by Chelsea during their managerial search in the summer, underlining the esteem in which he is held across the European game.

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Why Newcastle have opted for Matthias Jaissle

Newcastle owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), are understood to believe that Jaissle is the ideal figure to lead the club into its next phase, with his modern coaching methods and attacking philosophy viewed as a strong fit for the long-term project at St James’ Park.

While final details still need to be completed, Newcastle are confident of finalising the appointment, with Jaissle now expected to step into one of the most high-profile jobs in the Premier League.

The move represents a significant gamble given Jaissle’s relative lack of experience in English football, but Newcastle’s hierarchy are convinced they are landing one of the game’s outstanding managerial prospects.

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