Middlesbrough icon launches into ‘little’ Newcastle over timid Champions League return

Former Middlesbrough striker Fabrizio Ravanelli has taken a pop at North East rivals Newcastle following their rather limp return to Champions League action on Tuesday evening.

Eddie Howe’s men played out a goalless draw at AC Milan in their group-stage opener, but the Italian media has been full of how a dominant Rossoneri should have come away with a better result following a strong overall performance against an unambitious Newcastle team.

And it appears that Ravanelli, who scored a remarkable 32 goals in just 50 games for Boro, was not impressed with the visitors after commenting on the game.

The Boro icon told Mediaset Infinity, in quotes relayed by Milan News: “Milan did a good first half, but was insufficient in the goal area. Newcastle were little, they didn’t even defend in their own department and Milan didn’t take advantage of that. Milan complicated their passage to the round”.

Meanwhile, Toon legend Alan Shearer feels that his old club were good value for their point at the San Siro.

Newcastle currently sit second in Group F below leaders PSG, who beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on the same evening.

Howe’s men face the daunting prospect of the French champions coming to St James’ Park next on Wednesday October 4 on what should be a special occasion on Tyneside.

But before then Newcastle have the small matter of two more Premier League outings, away at Sheffield United and a home clash with Burnley.

The Magpies currently sit 12th in the table after recording just their second win of the season last time out against Brentford.

Sandwiched in between those fixtures is a Carabao Cup third-round tie against Manchester City on September 27.

