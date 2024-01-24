Miguel Almiron puts up obstacle to Newcastle exit for Saudi Pro League despite agreement in principle

Newcastle United have agreed a deal in principle to sell Miguel Almiron to Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab, but there is still a distance to go in completing the deal and one obstacle is convincing the player himself, sources have explained to TEAMtalk.

Multiple sources have stated that Almiron is not fully convinced in the move to Saudi Arabia and believes he has still got a lot to prove in the Premier League and in Europe. There is also the small matter of no official offer on the table.

Clubs have agreed the terms that will be required to sanction Al-Shabab to move forward with trying to sell the project to Almiron, but they need to table a formal offer and have it accepted by Newcastle first.

There is also doubt over the winger’s desire to ditch European football for the Saudi Pro League, with Newcastle still pushing for Europe and on an upward trajectory as a football club.

There have been a number of players who have come out to say they would like returns to Europe after big money moves to the Asian country and this may be a factor in the difficulty to convince new targets to join the project.

Newcastle are in a tie with FFP restrictions and would welcome the expected £30 million it would cost Al-Shabab to land Almiron. This fee would allow them to move and bring in targets of their own.

The wage on offer from Al-Shabab is, unsurprisingly, a life-changing sum of money and there is no doubt that it is hard for anyone to turn down.

Some Newcastle sources are calm about the situation and do not expect the Paraguay international to leave in this window.

Almiron transfer talks to continue

Talks are ongoing and the dialogue will continue to see if there is a deal to be done but nothing is confirmed and his future remains up in the air.

Almiron has played for Newcastle since 2019, when he joined from MLS side Atlanta United.

He has since made 195 appearances for the club and scored 30 goals, including five from 31 across all competitions this season.

The 29-year-old is still under contract at St. James’ Park until 2026 after extending his terms back in March last year.

