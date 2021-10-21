Steve Bruce was handed a stunning pay-out when he parted ways with Newcastle United on Wednesday, a report has revealed.

A club statement confirmed the Englishman had left by mutual consent, ending his turbulent two-year spell. Bruce’s future had come into question ever since the £305million takeover was completed on October 7.

Reports claimed that Bruce would be immediately sacked and replaced with a top-class manager. That didn’t happen and the former defender took charge of his 1000th game against Tottenham on Sunday.

New chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan was in attendance alongside Amanda Staveley, who was influential to the deal going through.

The new era got off to a dream start as Callum Wilson headed Newcastle in front inside two minutes. But goals from Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son soon dampened spirits around St James’ Park.

The game ended 3-2 in Spurs’ favour following an Eric Dier own goal late on. Jonjo Shelvey was also sent off in the second half after picking up two yellow cards.

The Daily Mail now provide a report on Bruce’s exit and his severance package. They write that Al-Rumayyan’s presence at the Spurs defeat ‘accelerated’ the process of finding a new manager.

Newcastle join Arsenal in the race for Dominic Calvert Lewin Arsenal have bene joined in the race for Dominic Calvert-Lewin by Newcastle according to reports, with more news on Dusan Vlahovic and Ousmane Dembele.

Staveley made him aware of chants from Newcastle fans, who were shouting for Bruce to be sacked.

It eventually happened on Wednesday morning and Bruce received an £8million pay-out, which was agreed during Mike Ashley’s time as owner.

The sacking was met with ‘relief’ among Newcastle players who had become disillusioned with the style of the team. By Wednesday evening, only French forward Allan Saint-Maximin had posted a tribute to Bruce.

Major question lingers over Zinedine Zidane replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man Utd

Newcastle officials have now turned their attention to his replacement. Portuguese manager Paulo Fonseca apparently held talks with them late on Wednesday.

He was in charge of Roma between June 2019 and May 2021. The 48-year-old was also considered for the Spurs job before Nuno Espirito Santo’s appointment this summer.

Eddie Howe and Lucien Favre are also contenders for the vacant hot seat. Howe is a free agent following his time at Bournemouth, while Favre most recently managed Borussia Dortmund.

Bruce gives emotional response to Newcastle sacking

Soon after he was sacked, Bruce took part in a heartfelt interview with The Telegraph. The 60-year-old said: “I think this might be my last job. It’s not just about me; it’s taken its toll on my whole family because they are all Geordies and I can’t ignore that.

“They have been worried about me… especially my wife Jan. What an amazing woman she is, incredible, she’s just a fantastic woman, wife and mother and grandmother. She dealt with the death of my parents, hers have not been very well. And then she had me to worry about and what I’ve been going through the last couple of years.”

Bruce got the job of his dreams in July 2019 when he was appointed Newcastle boss. However, the fans never took to him, partly due to his two-year spell with bitter rivals Sunderland.

“By the time I got to Newcastle, I thought I could handle everything thrown at me but it has been very, very tough,” he added. “When we were doing ok results wise, it was ‘yeah but the style of football is rubbish’ or I was just ‘lucky.’ It was ridiculous and persistent.”

READ MORE: €15m signing-on bonus documented, as Barcelona star ‘open’ to Newcastle transfer