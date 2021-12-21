Struggling Newcastle United are reportedly weighing up a January transfer window move for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

The 25-year-old former Celtic man had a spell on loan at Atletico Madrid last season after they agreed a £1.2million loan fee with option for a £30m transfer. However, Dembele’s time in Madrid was affected by injuries and Covid and Atletico decided not to take up their option.

Diego Simeone’s men did, however, try to take the player on a second loan this season. But that offer was categorically turned down by Lyon.

Dembele started the new campaign in fine form, scoring four goals in five games, before suffering a thigh injury and a fractured right fibula.

He has only just returned to action, but a report in the Daily Mail claims that Lyon will listen to offers for the frontman.

Newcastle have drawn up a list of targets for January, with their new owners prepared to splash the cash.

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial and Milan’s Edin Dzeko are the other forward options on that list. However, both of those names could demand salaries way in excess of what Dembele would.

Dembele goals would be vital

Eddie Howe’s men currently sit 19th in the Premier League table, with the threat of relegation very real.

Newcastle move for loans of Martial and Dzeko They can't make the permanent moves, so The Magpies are looking for loan deals.

To that end, Howe also wants to strengthen in other areas too. Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier and Lille centre-back Sven Botman are both seen as viable January options.

However, a proposed move for out of favour Everton left-back Lucas Digne is off the cards. The France star is holding out for bids from other suitors as he does not want to join a club battling against relegation.

Toon turn to former Southampton man

Meanwhile, Newcastle are reportedly targeting a defender with bags of Premier League experience after the defeat to Man City on Sunday.

It is clear that centre-back reinforcements are needed, and quickly. The Tyneside club have huge financial power thanks to their £305m takeover and will not want to spend next season in the Championship.

Sport Witness, who cite reports in Italy, state Newcastle could remedy their defensive woes with the capture of a Premier League ‘veteran’.

Sampdoria’s Maya Yoshida is in the man reportedly in their sights. He spent eight years with Southampton, making 194 appearances in all competitions. He was a part of the squad which finished in the top eight four seasons on the bounce.

The report claims Newcastle have made an initial enquiry over Yoshida’s availability. They believe they can prize him away from Italy with an attractive offer this winter.

Yoshida has been at Sampdoria since September 2020, following the expiry of his Saints contract. He previously spent six months on loan with the Serie A team.

