Newcastle United target Moussa Diaby has been valued at €100m by German outfit Bayer Leverkusen, according to reports.

The French winger has been attracting attention from across Europe thanks to his stunning form inside Bundesliga. The 22-year-old is currently under contract with Bayer Leverkusen until 2025, however is still being linked with the Magpies. Now, the German club has warned off potential buyers by setting a huge price tag for his services ahead of expected summer interest.

According to L’Equipe, Leverkusen would be looking for a fee similar to the one Chelsea had accepted for Kai Havertz back in 2020.

The Havertz deal cost over £70 million for the Blues, and a similar deal will need to be struck if Diaby is to move over to England.

As well as Newcastle, Manchester United and Liverpool have also been linked with the 22-year-old in the past.

In 22 league appearances this season Diaby already has 12 goals and a further seven assists for his club. The winger has also found form in the Europa League, with five goal contributions from six games.

And this form has led to Bayer Leverkusen preparing for interest in their man. Diaby is already contracted to the club until 2025, however, they are keen to extend this even further.

Despite this, Diaby made it clear in January that he is hopeful of a move away from his current club. L’Equipe also reported that the winger is eager for a move to a club competing in the Champions League.

While Newcastle do not currently offer Champions League football, the recent takeover may appeal to the youngster.

However, if a summer deal is to be made, the new Magpies owners must be willing to spend large.

Big-money signing offered ‘huge’ role as Howe teases tactics change

Meanwhile, January signing Bruno Guimaraes has been told by Eddie Howe that he will play a ‘huge role’ at the club.

The Brazilian has struggled for game time at St. James’ Park, completing just 50 minutes of football since his transfer from Lyon.

Newcastle target new striker this summer with Giovanni Simeone to replace Chris Wood Newcastle United want Giovanni Simeone this summer from Hellas Verona to replace January signing Chris Wood

And while Howe has been keen to not throw his new man into the squad straight away, things could be about to change.

Speaking to ChronicleLive, Howe admitted a change of tactics is coming – and Bruno will be heavily involved.

He said: “We’ve highlighted that, longer-term, we want to have more of the football and we want to play in a slightly different style than we are currently.

“That will take time to evolve into. I see Bruno being a huge part of that and I’m looking forward to seeing more of him.

“He does play in a slightly different way, a more controlling way, but he is a very creative passer. He played two or three balls last week that were excellent so I’ve been very pleased with the brief time we’ve seen him on the pitch.”

READ MORE: Price tag plummets for lofty Newcastle target due to possible relegation consequence