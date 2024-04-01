Newcastle line up move for Arsenal flop as Howe eyes reunion with player whose career he saved

Newcastle United will look to bring in a new goalkeeper in the summer and a shock report has claimed they’re considering a move for Arsenal man Aaron Ramsdale.

The England international is keen to play consistent first-team football again after losing his spot in Mikel Arteta’s starting XI to David Raya.

Ramsdale has made just six Premier League appearances for the Gunners this season and has made multiple blunders when given chances.

His latest big mistake came in his last league appearance against Brentford, which has only reduced his chances of breaking back into the team.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are in the market for a new shot-stopper, with backup keeper Loris Karius looking set to leave and Nick Pope still sidelined with an injury.

Their current first-choice option is Martin Dubravka who is past his best at the age of 35, while Pope is no spring chicken at 32, either.

Ramsdale, 25, has worked with Eddie Howe before at Bournemouth and has proved in the past that he can be a top-class player on his day.

Newcastle reignite interest in Aaron Ramsdale

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle have ‘rekindled’ their interest in Ramsdale and are weighing up making a bid for him this summer.

They note that Howe remains a big fan of the keeper, and that he gave him a second chance at Bournemouth after he slept in and missed the bus for a Carabao Cup tie against Chelsea.

Ramsdale is now ‘looking to move on from Arsenal‘ and would be open to the prospect of playing under Howe again at Newcastle.

The Magpies have now ‘posted their interest’ and they are poised to make a concrete bid for him in the coming months.

Previous reports have suggested that Arsenal value Ramsdale at around £60m, but it’s likely that valuation has now reduced after he’s been dropped from the team.

It’s worth noting, too, that Arsenal are thought to be very interested in signing Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Arteta considers offering Ramsdale in a part-exchange deal for Ramsdale.

TEAMtalk sources state, however, that Newcastle will do everything they can to keep stars like Isak and Bruno Guimaraes despite having to sell players as they scramble to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

