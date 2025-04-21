Newcastle United have now emerged as ‘genuine’ contenders to win the race to sign Wolves forward Matheus Cunha this summer, following a fresh update from reputed transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

It’s common knowledge that Eddie Howe is on the hunt for a versatile attacker who can play on the right or through the middle, which are just two of a number of different positions Brazilian Cunha has taken up for the Molineux outfit this season.

As doubts persist over Alexander Isak’s long-term future at St James’ Park, links to other attackers are inevitable, with Cunha having been on their radar for some time.

However, Romano has now delivered a fresh update on what the future holds for the Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham target in his latest GiveMeSport briefing.

Cunha has enjoyed a tremendous season in a Wolves side that has only come to life towards the end of the campaign, scoring 16 goals and adding four assists in 31 games in all competitions.

The explosive attacker only signed a new deal with Wolves in February but it included a £62.5million release clause that a number of clubs are now all over.

And Romano has told GiveMeSport that he expects Cunha’s move away from Wolves will come quickly this summer and has namechecked Newcastle as a potential destination.

He said: “Yeah, I think it can be a quick deal, to be honest. I think so. Let’s see how quick, but I think this can be a quick deal.

“Because, as you mentioned, there is a release clause and all parties involved, the player, club, they really want to resolve the situation as soon as possible.

“So I think it can be a quick deal. There is genuine interest from Newcastle. They really, really like the player. They believe it could be perfect for their style.”

Wolves planning for life without Cunha

TEAMtalk understands that Vitor Pereira’s side are planning for a future without Cunha, and will spend the funds generated from his sale on new additions.

They also feel that Cunha’s release clause is market value and will therefore want it triggered or for someone to get close to it before they green light any sale.

In terms of rivals for Cuhna’s signature though, Man Utd remain the biggest threat at this stage for a player who will be one of the hottest properties in the summer window.

There could also be a situation where the race for Cunha may not simply come down to which club triggers his release clause first.

Indeed, we could see a similar situation to Raphinha’s in 2022, when Chelsea agreed a fee with Leeds United to sign him, but he chose to wait for a move to Barcelona instead.

If that’s the case, then a move to Old Trafford could end up bein the more likely outcome – even if Newcastle are in Europe and United are not.

