Newcastle agree £30m signing with Jaissle to unleash him on Liverpool – Exclusive

Newcastle United are pushing to complete the signing of Amar Dedic in time for the Bosnian international to make his debut against Liverpool in next weekend’s Premier League opener, TEAMtalk sources have revealed.

We understand an overall package worth up to £30million has been agreed in principle between Newcastle and Benfica, with only the finer details left to resolve.

Personal terms with Dedic are already in place on a five-year contract and Newcastle are hoping to put the 23-year-old through his medical this weekend as they look to get the transfer completed.

Tino Livramento is not yet fit and TEAMtalk understands that has increased Newcastle’s urgency to get Dedic registered and integrated into the squad ahead of the meeting with Liverpool next Sunday.

Dedic’s versatility is one of the major attractions. Primarily a right-back, he can also play on the left and has experience operating in central defence, offering Matthias Jaissle another adaptable option.

The move would also reunite Dedic with Jaissle, who knows the defender well from their time together at RB Salzburg and Liefering.

TEAMtalk understands Jaissle is fully supportive of the transfer and believes Dedic can make an immediate contribution as he reshapes Newcastle’s squad.

The final details of the agreement are now being worked through, but Newcastle are increasingly confident of completing the deal and want Dedic available for the trip to Liverpool.

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