Newcastle agree stunning Chelsea signing, as offer ‘too good to turn down’ inspires major U-turn

Newcastle United have succeeded with an offer to Chelsea for their academy graduate Lewis Hall, a report has confirmed.

Hall was named the Chelsea Academy Player of the Year for 2022-23, but it now appears to have been his last season with the club. According to the Daily Telegraph, Newcastle have agreed a fee to take Hall to St. James’ Park.

Eddie Howe’s side have made an offer of an initial £28m to Chelsea, which was deemed ‘too good to turn down’, per the report.

Add-ons could increase the value of Newcastle’s investment further, which will help Chelsea balance the books after another summer of high spending under the orders of Todd Boehly’s ownership group.

However, they were originally planning to keep Hall by offering him a long-term contract before loaning him out for the 2023-24 season, potentially to Crystal Palace.

They have made a U-turn over those plans, though, because of their need to raise funds. Ultimately, receiving pure profit of £28m for a player with just nine Premier League appearances under his belt made their decision for them.

That said, Hall is still only 18 and could develop into a top player, which may make Chelsea regret his departure in the long run.

Hall keen to complete Newcastle switch

An earlier report from Football Transfers had claimed that Newcastle’s offer for Hall would come to around £35m in total, and that the teenager would have little issue agreeing personal terms on Tyneside.

After all, Hall was a Newcastle fan growing up, so he is now in line to represent his boyhood club. Furthermore, the prospect of developing under the guidance of Howe appeals.

Newcastle also have Champions League football on offer this season, in contrast to Chelsea, who are out of Europe altogether.

The Magpies recently signed another Chelsea academy product in the shape of Tino Livramento after buying him from Southampton. He too will form part of the young, English core they are building, alongside some high-profile foreign additions.

While Livramento will reinforce the right-back role, Hall will be able to play on the opposite side of defence or in central midfield.

Last season, the majority of his appearances came on the left flank, but he was mainly a midfielder when coming through the Chelsea youth ranks.

Newcastle have been trying to sign a new left-back this summer, which has led to links with the likes of Kieran Tierney from Arsenal and another Chelsea player, Marc Cucurella.

Now, Howe will have to decide how he plans to use Hall and what that would mean for Newcastle’s wider transfer plans.

Chelsea, meanwhile, still have Cucurella, Ben Chilwell and Ian Maatsen to compete for the left-back role, although the latter could yet join Hall on their list of academy products to leave this summer.

Mason Mount was sold to Manchester United earlier in the transfer window, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek went to AC Milan. After Hall’s expected departure, Cobham graduates like Maatsen, Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah will still be facing uncertain futures until the transfer window closes.

