Newcastle backed to sign on fire Barcelona forward amid ‘whispers’ of blockbuster Premier League transfer

Newcastle have been tipped to sign Barcelona winger Raphinha but reports suggest that Premier League rivals Manchester City and Arsenal are also keen.

The Magpies are keen to sign a new winger amid the uncertainty surrounding Miguel Almiron, who looks likely to depart St James’ Park in January or next summer.

Newcastle are keen to build a squad capable of competing for trophies and Raphinha would certainly be a top addition. He’s scored 10 goals and made nine assists from 14 appearances so far this season and is considered one of the best wingers in the world.

Newcastle have been linked with Raphinha in the past and pundit Paul Robinson thinks the former Leeds United man would walk into Eddie Howe’s starting XI.

“I saw what he can do at Leeds and I’ve heard whispers of a Premier League return. I think that’s a summer move. He’s a player who will attract Premier League interest,” Robinson told Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast.

“He’s 27 years old and he’s still got a lot of football left, he’s spent two years at Barcelona now and let’s not forget his caps for Brazil.

“The main thing I see with Raphina is how hard-working he is and his work ethic off the ball. He’s got quality on the ball, with his vision and his delivery and quality in the final third. But he’s got that edge, he’s not afraid to put his foot in. He’s a player who can enhance Newcastle’s starting XI without a shadow of a doubt.”

EXCLUSIVE: The longest serving managers in English football: Arsenal boss Arteta in fifth place, Man Utd coach Ten Hag in top 20…

Premier League giants circle Raphinha

Newcastle will face competition for Raphinha should they attempt to sign him in 2025. They will also have to stump up a big fee to bring him in, with reports in Spain suggesting Barcelona value him at around €100m (£83m / $108m).

As we exclusively revealed last week, Raphinha is admired greatly by Man City and they are considering a move after scouting him for over a year.

Arsenal have also been linked with the Brazilian international, who is considered ‘sacrificable’ by Barcelona chiefs due to their ongoing financial troubles.

But sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr are the current favourites to sign Raphinha. They made an offer for him in 2023 but he snubbed the move to Saudi as his preference is to stay in Europe.

The winger’s agents also offered him to Aston Villa over the summer, but a transfer to Unai Emery’s side never materialised.

Raphinha’s desire to remain in Europe could play into Newcastle’s hands if they choose to make a big-money offer for him, so it will be interesting to see how this story develops in the coming months.

Newcastle latest: Isak uncertainty looms / Magpies eye centre-back

Meanwhile, Newcastle could face a challenge in keeping hold of star striker Alexander Isak, who has been identified as a top target by Arsenal.

We exclusively revealed this week that there are serious concerns behind the scenes at St James’ Park that the Swedish international could try and force an exit next year.

Isak’s top priority is to play consistent Champions League football and he is losing belief that those running the Magpies are able to deliver it as soon as he would like.

The striker has been frustrated watching the likes of Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool consistently finish in the top four and now, he’s holding off contract discussions with Newcastle as he deliberates his future.

Isak is reluctant to sign a new contract with Newcastle but his current deal is valid until 2028. The Magpies, therefore, are in a strong negotiating position and will demand over £100m for his sale.

Newcastle are also keen to sign a new top quality centre-back, as evidenced by their failed pursuit of Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi over the summer.

Reports suggest that they are considering a move for Lens centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov, but could face competition from Chelsea and Tottenham.

DON’T MISS: Ranking every Premier League club by their wage bill in 2024/25: Newcastle in 8th, Liverpool fall outside top four