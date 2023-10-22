Newcastle boost as top source confirms January exit is ‘very likely’ for top Howe target

Newcastle have received a boost in pursuit of one of their top targets ahead of January as Fabrizio Romano has provided all the latest details.

With Sandro Tonali currently being under investigation for allegations of betting infringements, the former AC Milan midfielder could face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

With this being the case, Eddie Howe is keen to strengthen his midfield options ahead in the January transfer window. Newcastle currently sit fifth in the table and will be keen to secure a Champions League spot for next season.

Tonali has in eight of Newcastle’s nine league matches so far and losing him at this stage would be a significant blow to their top-four chances.

Earlier this week, TEAMtalk revealed that Newcastle had opened talks with Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips. Considering Phillips’ lack of game time under Pep Guardiola, this move could suit all parties involved.

Romano has since provided an update on the situation and the Italian journalist has now claimed that a January exit is “very likely” for Phillips which will come as good news for Newcastle.

“Understand both City and player side consider Kalvin Phillips’ January exit ‘very likely’ at this point,” Romano explained on social media.

“Kalvin will still fight to play as much as possible in the next two months but his plan is to be regular starter elsewhere in 2024.”

Newcastle move makes sense

Since arriving at Man City for a fee of around £45million, Phillips has barely featured. The former Leeds United man has only played 70 minutes of Premier League football this season and doesn’t seem to be part of Guardiola’s long-term plans.

The likes of Rodri, Mateo Kovacic, Matheus Nunes and Kevin De Bruyne are well ahead of Phillips in the pecking order and a move in January will likely be the best thing for his career.

Gareth Southgate has continued to show faith in the 27-year-old at international level, but Phillips will be well aware that his lack of game time at club level can’t go on forever.

When asked about the future of Phillips, Guardiola left the door open for the midfielder to depart at the next given opportunity.

“The transfer window is over, now we are here together. When we need a game with transitions or games with something with chaos Kalvin is perfect,” Guardiola said.

“When there is something you need to do, there are still one or two players who can do it better. That’s the simple reason.

“He will be here until winter. After, I don’t know what will happen because nobody knows once the window is open.”

With Euro 2024 right around the corner, Phillips will surely be desperate to play regular first-team football in order to secure his spot in Southgate’s squad.

