Bruno Guimaraes is happy to stay at Newcastle United but there is hope at Arsenal and Manchester City that they may still sign the Brazilian, TEAMtalk sources can reveal.

Guimaraes has been a revelation for Newcastle since signing from Lyon in January 2022 for £40m. The midfielder has scored 17 goals and bagged 16 assists in 107 matches to date, helping him to become a fan favourite at St James’ Park

His form has led to links with Arsenal and Manchester City and with Newcastle wary of falling afoul of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, a big-money exit may be needed.

One of the biggest challenges of this window will be keeping hold of their key men: striker Alexander Isak, winger Anthony Gordon, and midfield talisman Guimaraes.

Incidentally, up until the end of June, the Brazil international had a £100m release clause at Newcastle – something manager Eddie Howe confirmed back in April.

He said in April: “Having that [release clause] was well planned and structured in the sense that there’s a finish point. We don’t want a summer of speculation. I don’t think that would be healthy for the player or for us.

“We want to keep Bruno. We want to build our team around him. He’s an integral part of what we’re doing. His form has been very good. He seems very happy and settled here. He’s a big part of where we can hopefully take the team. But we’re not in control of that so we shall see.”

Last month, Guimaraes himself made it clear he is very content to stay with the Magpies but admitted he was flattered at being linked with top teams.

In June he told TNT Sports: “I leave it in God’s hands. I’m under contract at Newcastle and I’m very happy. I’m aware of the Financial Fair Play issue, but what I can say is I’m very happy here.

“It’s incredible to see my name linked with big clubs, it means I’m doing my job well, but I’m happy at Newcastle. I don’t know what will happen in the future.”

Now with the release clause no longer in place, is it possible he leaves the Toon this summer? Sources have told TEAMtalk that the 26-year-old is very happy at Newcastle and would never do anything to jeopardise the respect he has at the club.

This means he is highly unlikely to force a move away and he harbours desires to bring success to the Newcastle faithful – albeit the Brazilian does want to play in the Champions League soon.

Despite that, there is confidence from Arsenal and Manchester City sources that the former Athletico Paranaense ace could be signed for around the £80m mark.

They also believe that Guimaraes would be keen to play for their respective sides, he would find it hard to turn down a move – but City is the most likely destination, should he move on.