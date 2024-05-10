Newcastle close in on new sporting director as Man Utd near completion of Dan Ashworth swoop

Dougie Freedman is the favourite to be the next Newcastle sporting director

Newcastle is a busy place right now as the club try to set themselves up for a busy summer window and hold onto some of their key players.

That job has been made harder due to the fact that sporting director Dan Ashworth is set to depart the club and join Manchester United.

There have been ongoing discussions with two candidates and TEAMtalk sources are suggesting one has verbally stated he is ready to join up at the Magpies form next season.

Dougie Freedman, who is currently sporting director of Crystal Palace, is the club’s top target and has been on the radar since the club got wind of Ashworth’s potential departure.

He is considered one of the best operators in his category by those within the game and was also wanted by Manchester United should their move for Ashworth fall through.

His shrewd knowledge of the game and ability to spot talent is seen as elite, as well as his ability to find youth and create a pathway for homegrown talents.

Dougie Freedman keen on Newcastle switch

TEAMtalk sources have suggested he is ready to take the next step and the move to Newcastle is considered a natural step for a man who has seen some of the most exciting talents arrive and play at Selhurst Park.

He was also key in keeping the likes of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze at the club for another season.

Freedman was also the lead in bringing Oliver Glasner to Palace and had identified him in the summer of 2023 to replace Roy Hodgson.

All these pieces of work have earned him huge respect and that is why he has found himself on the shortlist of some of the world’s biggest clubs over the past 12 months.

He is not alone and 777 Global Sporting Director Johannes Spors is also still in with a chance after Newcastle held talks with him about the role.

The final decision will ultimately come down to the bosses at St James’ Park but it looks like Freedman is ready to take the next step in his very impressive career.

