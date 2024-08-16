Newcastle have reportedly submitted a fourth bid for Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi as the Magpies intensify their efforts to sign the England star.

The 24-year-old was one of the Three Lions’ standout performers at Euro 2024 and Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and others have been linked with him.

But Newcastle have emerged as clear favourites to sign Guehi this summer and have already had three bids rejected by Crystal Palace – the latest of which was £55m plus £5m in add-ons.

According to Sami Mokbel, Newcastle have made an ‘improved offer’ for the defender which is ‘closer to Palace’s £65m valuation.’

The exact sum is not revealed in the report but it’s claimed that it has ‘NOT been dismissed’ and is being ‘considered’ by Oliver Glasner’s side.

While a final decision has not yet been made, there is a ‘sense a breakthrough is close’ with Newcastle doing all they can to sign Guehi this summer.

Guehi, who is a product of Chelsea’s academy, made 25 Premier League appearances last season and helped Crystal Palace to seven clean sheets in the process.

He missed a chunk of the campaign due to a knee injury but is now back to full fitness and could play a key role for Newcastle this term.

Guehi deal could break Newcastle, Palace records

Eddie Howe is keen to bring in a new centre-back to compete with the likes of Fabian Schar and Sven Botman and is keen to see Guehi join Newcastle.

The new offer for Guehi comes after a fresh round of talks between Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell and Palace co-owner Steve Parish – who are handling negotiations for their respective clubs.

If the offer is successful, it would eclipse the signing of Alexander Isak in 2022, which cost the Magpies £60m, making Guehi their new all-time record signing.

The deal would also become Palace’s most expensive departure, overtaking Michael Olise’s £50.7m move to Bayern Munich earlier this summer.

Losing Olise and Guehi in the same window would be a major blow for the Eagles but they could still sell other key players before the window slams shut.

Eberechi Eze, who has a £60m release clause in his contract, continues to be heavily linked with Manchester City as they look to replace Julian Alvarez.

Adam Wharton is also generating interest after impressing at Selhurt Park following his move from Blackburn, while Joachim Andersen has been the subject of bids from Fulham.

Newcastle will hope that their fourth offer for Guehi is good enough to sign the defender. For now, Howe’s focus is on the Magpies’ Premier League opener against Southampton on Saturday.

