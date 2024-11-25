Newcastle considering January bids for TWO wingers to replace star who’s floundered since purple patch

Newcastle want a new winger in January, but an exit may be required first

Two separate reports have confirmed Newcastle hope to make a major splash in January by signing a new right-sided winger, though the reports differ on who the No 1 target is.

Newcastle possess elite-level options in two thirds of their frontline, with Anthony Gordon and the ever-impressive Alexander Isak automatic picks.

But according to separate reports from Sky Sports and Belgian outlet FootNews, Eddie Howe is determined to complete the puzzle by adding a potent option for the right flank.

Both outlets confirm Newcastle want to make that addition in the upcoming January window, though differed on who the club will centre their focus on. Furthermore, Sky Sports claimed the Magpies are ‘unlikely to make any signings in the upcoming transfer window unless other players leave the club.’

FootNews offer insight as to who could ldepart to free up room and funds. Paraguay international Miguel Almiron – who’s influence at St. James’ Park has diminished in recent times – was namechecked in the piece.

Almiron famously enjoyed a purple patch in the middle of the 2022/23 campaign when scoring eight goals in nine Premier League matches.

Unfortunately for Newcastle, that proved a significant deviation from the norm and Almiron has scored just five league goals in almost two years since then. The end result has seen Almiron spend most of his time this term rooted to the bench this season.

If Newcastle can find a buyer – Almiron was previously linked with the Saudi Pro League – either Johan Bakayoko (PSV Eindhoven) or Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) could arrive.

Liverpool could have major say in Newcastle transfer

Sky Sports reported Semenyo, 24, is on Newcastle’s radar. Their reporter, Lyall Thomas, wrote: ‘Newcastle have an interest in Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo.

‘Semenyo has improved significantly under Andoni Iraola and is increasingly attracting attention from bigger clubs.

‘He is emerging as a January target for Newcastle, who have been looking to improve on the right-wing for some time.’

Thomas concluded: ‘Semenyo can play anywhere across the frontline and he is also being tracked by Liverpool as they assess future targets that could play for Arne Slot.’

But per FootNews, it’s actually Bakayoko of PSV Eindhoven who is hoovering up Newcastle’s attention. Ironically, Bakayoko, 21, is also on Liverpool and Arne Slot’s radar just like Semenyo.

Liverpool’s interest in right wingers stems from the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Mohamed Salah. The forward made headlines recently when admitting his disappointment at not yet receiving an offer to extend his stay at Anfield.

Regardless, Newcastle are understood to be ‘considering making an offer in January’ for Bakayoko who is at his best when cutting in from the right side.

How much Bakayoko might cost was not touched on in the piece. By contrast, reports have suggested Semenyo would cost between £40m-£50m to prise out of Bournemouth.

Latest Newcastle news – Calvert-Lewin, Ramos

In other news, Rudy Galetti has exclusively told TEAMtalk AC Milan have joined Newcastle in the running to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Magpies have identified the Everton frontman as viable depth piece irrespective of whether Arsenal and Chelsea-linked Alexander Isak stays or goes.

Elsewhere, surprise reports have linked Newcastle with Spanish icon Sergio Ramos.

The Spanish media allege that Newcastle want reinforcements in defence and are planning sensational talks with Ramos.

The 38-year-old centre-back remains a free agent after talk of a return to Real Madrid came to nothing.

Johan Bakayoko vs Antoine Semenyo – who comes out on top?