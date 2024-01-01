Newcastle contact Chelsea over midfielder move as Blues ‘disappointed’ with his season

Newcastle United have reportedly contacted Chelsea regarding a move for Andrey Santos, as they’re set to recall him from his loan with Nottingham Forest.

Santos was one of a raft of players to walk through the door at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2022. He fits the Chelsea model of recruiting under-25 players the club feels can shoot to stardom in the future.

The likes of Enzo Fernandez and Mhykailo Mudryk were in the same boat; the pair joined six months after the Brazilian.

However, they joined the club as more experienced players than Santos, so were given first-team roles immediately.

Santos, though, is yet to play a game for Chelsea, and moved on loan to Forest in the summer in a bid to get some game time.

His tally of minutes at the City Ground to this points sits at just 97.

It was reported recently that Chelsea were ‘disappointed’ with Santos’ lack of minutes with Forest, which meant they were ‘set to recall’ the midfielder.

With the first day of January the first chance to do so, that might well happen soon.

Newcastle in contact over Santos move

If he is recalled by the Blues, he could soon be sent back away from Stamford Bridge.

It’s little wonder why that would be, with the likes of Fernandez, Conor Gallagher and Moises Caicedo just some of the names ahead of him in the pecking order.

They just need somewhere to send him, and it seems Newcastle could be that place.

According to Ben Jacobs on Si Phillips Talks Chelsea, the Magpies have enquired about the availability of Santos.

It seems very unlikely they’ll be told he’s not available is he does get recalled by Chelsea, as they’ll want to ensure he gets some top-flight experience after seven minutes of it with Forest.

Newcastle the perfect move

That said, a move to St James’ Park would be perfect both for Santos and Newcastle themselves.

They club are in the midst of a bit of a midfielder crisis, with a number of men currently sidelined with injury problems.

They are also a side who will be battling at the top of the table, so they need a midfielder who will add to the quality of the side.

Santos would likely be given ample minutes and be able to play in a side that finished fourth in the Premier League last season, way above Chelsea.

They likely don’t want to sell him, but if the Magpies offer a loan move, that seems the best course of action.

READ MORE: New Brentford contract likely for Ivan Toney, with Arsenal and Chelsea waiting for release clause confirmation