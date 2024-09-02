Newcastle deadline day truths emerge as ‘hugely increased’ bid for former Man Utd man shot down

Anthony Elanga was the subject of signing attempts from Newcastle

Newcastle reportedly saw a bid far north of their last reported attempt to sign Anthony Elanga knocked back by Nottingham Forest on deadline day.

With interest in Miguel Almiron from the MLS, it seemed the Magpies would look for an upgrade on the wing in the summer. But up until deadline day, they had not got a wide player through the door.

Interest in some players, such as Elanga, had previously been reported.

And attempts to sign the Forest man came, but at too late a stage in the window.

Newcastle only made genuine attempts to sign Elanga at the back end of deadline day.

It was initially reported that £35million would be enough to see him move.

However, it was then reported that a bid of that value had been lodged by the Magpies, and knocked back by their Premier League rivals.

Fabrizio Romano had suggested that Forest would turn away any attempts from Newcastle to sign Elanga, and following the £35million bid, that seemed to be the end of things.

Newcastle saw much larger Elanga bid turned down

However, according to Sky Sports, a much larger bid was turned away beyond that one.

They state that a ‘hugely increased’ offer of £50million was lodged.

It’s suggested that Evangelos Marinakis turned it down as he wants to be on Newcastle’s level soon.

Last season, the two clubs finished 10 places apart in the Premier League, with the Magpies seventh and forest 17th.

The City Ground outfit managed to avoid relegation by six points.

Keeping players like Elanga will help with the goals of the club moving forwards, and things are looking promising this season, with a win and two draws from three league games.

What’s more, the signings of the likes of Jota Silva, who has twice represented Portugal and scored on his second game for Forest, could help to close the gap.

If Forest have a good season, the decision to reject a £50million sum from a side currently perceived to be bigger than them will have been worth it.

