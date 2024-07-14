Newcastle encouraged in pursuit of Juventus star tipped to replace Fabian Schar

Federico Gatti has been linked with a move to Newcastle United

According to new reports, Newcastle United have received the green light to finalise Federico Gatti’s move to the Premier League from Juventus although a fee still has to be agreed.

Juventus are said to be open to cashing in on the star defender who has been compared to Italy and Bianconeri hero Giorgio Chiellini.

However, the Turin club are not desperate to make a sale and will need to receive an offer that meets their valuation.

Gatti is currently on holiday but he has been contacted by new Juventus head coach Thiago Motta to assure him of his position in the squad amidst a mooted clear-out.

Motta is also said to have discussed a shift to right-back with the defender who was in the Italy squad for their abominable Euro 2024 campaign but didn’t get onto the park.

According to an Italian source, Motta equates the Italian with Stefan Posch, an ex-pupil of his from Bologna who can play both centre-back and fullback roles.

Motta might be encouraged in that thinking by Gatti’s previous experience playing on the right flank of a back three during the Max Allegri regime at Juve.

Gatti has also shown a talent for moving forward in the right wing channel when Juventus are on the ball.

Currently, Juventus lack depth at fullback, particularly with Mattia De Sciglio said to be leaving the team.

Juventus only brought Gatti in during the January transfer window last year , picking him up from Frosinone, then in Serie B, but he has since established himself as a first-team player, making 27 appearances in all competitions last season.

Gatti has a deep connection with Turin and Juventus having worked as a bricklayer not far from the ground and will likely take some convincing to leave a club he is contracted to until 2028.

Newcastle United continue Centre-back hunt

Injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles would have made Newcastle United acutely aware that they were not adequately staffed at the heart of their defence.

They have signed Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer but also missed out on securing the signature of former Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo after seemingly being well poised to do so as Chelsea swooped in to hijack the deal.

Fabian Schar also appears to be headed towards the St James’ Park exit and Eddie Howe will need at least another signing in the key position.

