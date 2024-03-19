Newcastle eye former Chelsea guru to replace Man Utd bound man as deal nears completion

Former Chelsea recruitment chief Scott McLachlan is under consideration to replace Manchester United-bound sporting director Dan Ashworth at Newcastle, TEAMtalk understands.

Ashworth was placed on gardening leave last month after making it clear to Newcastle that he is keen to make the switch to Old Trafford.

Man Utd and Newcastle have been locked in talks to try and reach a compromise agreement to allow Ashworth to join the Red Devils, with the highly-regarded sporting director under contract at St James’ Park until 2025.

Ashworth has been integral to a number of impressive Newcastle signings during his time at the club.

He played a key role in bringing in the likes of Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, Anthony Gordon, Nick Pope and many others.

The Magpies are searching for a suitable replacement for Ashworth and TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that former Chelsea head of international Scouting Scott McLachlan is in the frame along with a host of other candidates.

McLachlan would have a big challenge in emulating Ashworth’s success with Newcastle but certainly has the credentials to do so.

Newcastle considering swoop for former Chelsea man

McLachlan is highly rated in recruitment circles after 11 successful years at Chelsea prior to his departure in September 2022, following the takeover of the club by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

During his time with the Blues, McLachlan was an integral part of the Blues’ recruitment team under the successful ownership of Roman Abramovich.

He was responsible for the strategic and operational management of their international scouting programme and is considered to have done an excellent job.

Since his Chelsea departure, McLachlan has been working as ‘Global Head of Football’ with Global Football Holdings, a US-based company with stakes in clubs in Germany, Portugal and Belgium.

With Newcastle’s Saudi PIF owners looking to expand into the multi-club structure, McLachlan would fit the profile for the type of sporting director they are looking for having gained experience working with several clubs in his role with GFH.

Before joining Chelsea in 2011, McLachlan had worked as a technical scout at Fulham and also been a performance analyst at Southampton.

McLachlan also would not have the same lengthy period of gardening leave that Newcastle would have to deal with if they employed someone from a Premier League rival.

